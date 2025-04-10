The fallout over a Canadian legal organization’s decision to cancel a noted Syrian Canadian entrepreneur and peace advocate’s speaking invitation is deepening, with another high-profile resignation, this time by its treasurer.

Sheila Gibb, treasurer at The Advocates’ Society since June 2024, who was set to take up the role of vice-president, has stepped down from the group’s executive and board of directors.

In a statement posted online Wednesday, Gibb said cancelling an upcoming keynote speech by refugee-turned-entrepreneur Tareq Hadhad at TAS’s upcoming event in June has caused “hurt and trauma to many members of our community.”

“As an organization whose core value is to be a diverse and inclusive Society, it is TAS’s responsibility to create spaces for all members to feel welcome and able to share their perspectives,” wrote Gibb.

“We failed to create this space with the End of Term dinner this year.”

Hadhad ‘held to a standard’ others weren’t: ex-treasurer

Gibb’s resignation comes just days after incoming president Sheree Conlon stepped down on Saturday, saying in a letter obtained by CBC News that TAS had “abandoned its values” in rescinding Hadhad’s invitation.

TAS has said it did so after concerns were raised by some members about Hadhad’s stance on Gaza on social media, in which he has referred to Israel’s actions there as “genocide.”

Tareq Hadhad says the organization has not apologized to him personally but added ‘the support from countless members of the legal community has meant the world to me.’ (Submitted by Tareq Hadhad)

As CBC News has previously reported, lawyer Jonathan Lisus was among those who wrote to the organization to flag what he described as Hadhad’s “one-sided view” of the conflict, noting Hadhad did not appear to have posted in solidarity with the Israeli victims of Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack or the hostages taken that day.

In her statement, Gibb says she believes Hadhad “was held to a standard which other speakers have not been held,” adding the move has had “a chilling effect.”

“In my view, it is necessary that TAS — and our bar — be able to hold space for different perspectives and difficult discussions,” said Gibb.

“I see this as foundational to TAS’s core values, and also critical given where we find ourselves in the world: with increasing polarization, diminishing opportunities for civil discourse on difficult topics, and the related risks to our bar, our system of justice, and our democracy — as we are seeing south of the border.”

CBC News has reached out to TAS for comment on Conlon and Gibb’s resignations.

Last Friday, the organization issued an apology to its members over its handling of the situation, but did not say if it would consider reinstating Hadhad’s invitation. Hadhad has said he has not received a personal apology.

Meanwhile, in a statement Monday, Hadhad said he was moved by the outpouring of support he has received since the cancellation.

As for his stance on Gaza, he said: “to suggest that I am ‘unsympathetic’ or ‘indifferent’ to the suffering of Jewish people is both inaccurate and deeply hurtful.”

“I believe that to grieve the suffering of one group does not mean the exclusion of another … that includes civilians in Syria, in Gaza, in Israel, in Ukraine and in every corner of the world where people are caught in the crossfire of violence.”