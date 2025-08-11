Image: Supplied

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has onboarded Thndr, a leading retail investment platform in the MENA region, as the first remote retail trading member on the UAE’s largest exchange, the second biggest in the MENA region, and among the top 20 globally.

Thndr, a Hub71 start-up, is one of the region’s first fully digital investment platforms.

Regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA), the company is expanding into the UAE after building a strong track record in the region.

In 2024, Thndr recorded more than $13bn in trading value and executed 12 million trades.

The platform has over four million downloads, provides access to the UAE, Egypt, and US markets, and offers a range of asset classes including stocks, gold, mutual funds, and savings products.

Thndr users will soon be able to invest directly in leading UAE-listed companies and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) via its mobile app, in line with ADX’s strategy to connect Abu Dhabi to global capital. The announcement was made at an event at ADX’s Abu Dhabi headquarters.

“ADX onboarding Thndr is a transformative step in creating tangible trading bridges across the region’s capital market,” said Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, ADX group CEO. “As the first exchange in the GCC to welcome Thndr, we are demonstrating our commitment to financial inclusion and leadership in unlocking new investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi’s robust capital market.”

Remote Trading Members enable individuals, international brokers, and institutions to trade ADX-listed securities without being physically present in the UAE, broadening the investor base, attracting foreign investment, improving liquidity, and boosting trading activity.

Thndr was launched in 2020

Launched in Egypt in 2020, Thndr has sought to modernise investing in the region through technology, offering products designed to help users grow their wealth.

“We’re proud to celebrate this milestone with the CEO of ADX, driven by a shared belief that retail investors deserve access to a grade-A investment service,” said Ahmad Hammouda, co-founder and CEO of Thndr. “This partnership gives our users the chance to invest in one of the region’s strongest-performing markets over the past 5, 10, and 15 years, while also opening doors to exposure within MENA and beyond.”

“This launch is a major milestone for Thndr and a testament to an incredible partnership,” said Seif Amr, co-founder and board member of Thndr. “This collaboration truly showcases why the UAE, with ADGM at the forefront, is a beacon of progress for the region.”

The onboarding supports ADX’s strategic projects such as the Tabadul platform, the first digital exchange center in the region based on the mutual market access model, and complements partnerships with global exchanges.

With a market capitalization of Dhs3.1tn, ADX has been the best-performing market in the GCC, outperforming the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over the past decade and global indices over the past 20 years.