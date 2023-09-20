It’s time for us to put in an AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 prediction and we’ve got a lot to talk about. A rivalry that’s been brewing between MJF and Samoa Joe will finally meet a culminating point as the two go toe-to-toe, or bro-to-joe, at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023.

But, before our marquee bout for the evening, there are plenty of other great scraps that we’ll need to take a deeper look at and try to guess how things will go down. Join us here for our official AEW Dynamite Grand Slam prediction for the main event and matches that lead us to the tipping point between MJF and Samoa Joe.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Prediction: MJF to Best Samoa Joe

I don’t think anyone is assuming that this will be a one-sided bout. And, truly, this one could go either way and it could play out in a massive way for the company. But, my heart and brain are not only thinking that MJF winning will be the best move for the AEW all a whole, but it’s also hard to battle my bias when thinking of who I personally favor.

Samoa Joe was there for my introduction to wrestling when I was watching TNA. With that being said, I’ve got nothing but respect for how long he’s been going and how far he’s improved and driven his career. But, you know, it’s MJF, I love this guy.

Yes, this very well could end in Joe’s favor. With MJF dealing with neck issues and needing some time off regardless of injuries, it seems that now would be the time, right? And, who better than Samoa Joe to send MJF off for a bit? Sure, things could very well favor Joe. But, with where MJF is at right now, he could be considered a live underdog.

Regardless of results, it’ll be exciting to see how things play out. This beef sprung almost out of nowhere, although with both of their levels and success as of late, it seemed that it was inevitable that these two would clash. So, let’s see how this goes!

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Prediction: Saraya vs Toni Storm

Saraya is dealing with a bit of hesitation from the fans. Sure, she won the AEW Women’s World Title back at AEW All In, and it was an incredible moment for her at home. But, is she really champion material? Thankfully, we get to find out sooner rather than later.

In my mind, this will be a close match that’ll end with a new champion. Saraya is championship material, and this belt will probably find its way back to her. But, Toni Storm is doing a lot right now and the AEW would be wise to further build a heated rivalry here.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Prediction: Jon Moxley vs Rey Fenix

Rey Fenix has the skill and is deserving, but it will not be enough to get the belt; at least, many others and myself don’t think so — not now, at least.

Jon Moxley will probably get the job done but it will be a very intense match, maybe the best of the night when we disregard emotional involvement. Both of these guys are some of the best at what they do and this has all the makings of an instant classic when looking into what theses guys have done/are able to do.

Jon Moxley is likely to defend the title, but it’s going to be far from easy if he’s able to do so. It’s also worth noting that if I’m the most uncertain of any pick here, it would be a tie between this and MJF defeating Samoa Joe.

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam 2023 Predictions: The Whole Card

We can’t get to this event soon enough! Anything with even half of the talent on tonight’s card is worth clearing the calendar for, but this event is spoiling us. So, who do we think will win? Let’s recap.