After the September 13th episode of AEW Dynamite, we will watch one more before the 2023 Grand Slam. There are already several announcements for the show, and here we will review the match card and the upcoming storylines for that episode of AEW Dynamite tonight.

We’re on the road to #AEWGrandSlam with an action-packed #AEWDynamtie coming to you from Cincinnati, Ohio THIS WEDNESDAY at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/BrMfO3pw3W — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2023

AEW International Championship match between Jon Moxley and Big Bill

After winning the Intercontinental Championship a little more than a week ago, Jon Moxley has had to defend it three times already. The match came to be as Moxley defended Bryan Danielson from Big Bill and Ricky Starks on the September 9th episode. It didn’t go as planned and even though Moxley attacked Big Bill from behind, Danielson ended up being choked and unconscious, while Moxley was nursing his wounds. Will the Intercontinental Championship change hands already? We will find out at AEW Dynamite tonight.

Last week on #AEWCollision, @JonMoxley tried to save @BryanDanielson but got viciously attacked by Big Bill! Now the NEW #AEW International Champion @JonMoxley will face @thecazxl TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c LIVE on TBS from Cincinnati! 🎟https://t.co/UN1cNj1SFY pic.twitter.com/Kk9AyKIZDd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2023

Women’s Title Fatal 4-way match for the contender spot at Grand Slam

Four women, who were all Women’s Champions at some point in their career will clash in a 4-way match on September 13th at AEW Dynamite tonight. The contenders are Britt Baker, Toni Storm, Nyla Rose, and Hikaru Shida. The lucky winner will have a chance to fight for the Women’s Championship title against Saraya at the Grand Slam 2023 on September 20th. Saraya won the championship by beating Hikaru Shida and the other contenders at All In. Baker and Storm also participated in that match, and Nyla Rose is going to be the only new face in the contender group. Will she get the upper hand, or will Shida get another shot to win the title back from Saraya?

THIS WEDNESDAY#AEWDynamite 8/7c on TBS

LIVE from Cincinnati, OH Grand Slam Women’s Title 4-Way Eliminator Match

Dr @realbrittbaker v @shidahikaru v @nylarosebeast v Toni Storm Winner faces #AEW Women’s World Champ @Saraya at #AEWDynamite Grand Slam in New York on Wed. Sept 20 pic.twitter.com/liXtqX5l5D — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2023

Jericho vs Guevara pre-match talks

Although we may not see these two fight in a match before Grand Slam 2023 at Arthur Ashe Stadium, a segment of them was announced for this episode of AEW Dynamite. What will “Le Sex Gods” have to say? We will find out in the upcoming episode.

Samoa Joe vs Roderick Strong

As a last-minute announcement, we found out that Samoa Joe will face Roderick Strong as a part of the AEW Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament. MJF has beefs with both Joe and Strong, and many fans speculate that the match will end up as a three-way, but we highly doubt it.

In a rematch from their brutal fight in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, @roderickstrong will face #ROH World TV Champion @SamoaJoe TOMORROW NIGHT on #AEWDynamite in the FINALS of the #AEW Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament LIVE at 8/7c on TBS! pic.twitter.com/Rv1Jwz0qw3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 12, 2023

Hangman Adam Page vs Brian Cage

Last week Brian Cage attacked Hangman in the AEW episode, but Adam Page started the rivalry with Brian’s right-hand guy Swerve Strickland. We will see Brian Cage face off with Hangman Adam Page in this week’s AEW Dynamite tonight.

Don Callis’ next masterpiece

One of the shorter segments on the episode was the news that Don Callis will unveil the next “masterpiece” on AEW Dynamite tonight on September 13th. Callis bragged that he and Konosuke Takeshita beat Kenny Omega twice in the span of a week, and he said they will celebrate next week alongside the unveiling.

You will have to tune in to the AEW Dynamite tonight show on TBS to enjoy all the matches and see how they end. After the show, we will be back and will brief you by posting the results, if you didn’t have time to watch, we will inform you of all the outcomes.