15th over: England 72-3 (Brook 13, Buttler 3) Buttler just manages to repel a grubber from Nabi. Unless the dew does something to this pitch, England are toast. Buttler has an escape later in the over when an inside-edge misses the leg stump by a whisker. That’s drinks. The required rate is now more than a run a ball, and Rashid Khan still has 10 overs to bowl. Ball by ball, over by over, one of the great World Cup shocks is creeping up on us. Updated at 09.59 EDT

14th over: England 69-3 (Brook 12, Buttler 1) Naveen beats Buttler twice in the course of a terrific maiden. Afghanistan’s quicks have bowled such a good length this evening – just full of good to maximise both the swing and any uneven bounce. “At the end of the summer, I suggested to the wonderful Tim de Lisle that, as a man of influence, he should ensure that Chris Woakes is given a large contract to spend the winter at home relaxing and keeping fit ready to be unleashed on the summer’s tourists,” says Adam Roberts. “Nothing happening in India to change my mind.” The interesting thing with Woakes is that, unlike in Tests, his ODI record overseas is excellent. I’d be loath to write him off just yet, and at the moment he’s the least of England’s worries. If they lose today, they face a particularly arduous route to the semi-finals. Updated at 09.54 EDT

13th over: England 69-3 (Brook 12, Buttler 1) Jos Buttler walks to the wicket, and he has quite a mess to clean up. With every spinning delivery, his decision to bowl first looks a little more costly. At this stage Afghanistan were 102 for nought.

WICKET! England 66-3 (Malan c Ibrahim b Nabi 32) Still no Rashid Khan. The grizzled offspinner Mohammad Nabi comes on to replace Mujeeb – and he strikes third ball! Malan reaches for a beautifully flighted delivery and spoons it straight to cover. That was a brilliant piece of bowling, and it has put Afghanistan well on top. Photograph: Manish Swarup/AP Updated at 09.54 EDT

12th over: England 66-2 (Malan 31, Brook 11) The first bowling change for Afghanistan, with the right-arm quick Naveen-ul-Haq replacing the excellent Fazalhaq Farooqi. I guess Rashid Khan will come on at Mujeeb’s end. Naveen’s first two balls go the boundary, though the first could have ended in a wicket. Malan wafted a little lazily and edged past slip at catchable height. The follow-up delivery was too straight and scuttled away for four leg-byes. But the rest of the over was on the money, with just a sharp single from the final delivery. England need 219 from 38 overs, 10 of which will be bowled by Rashid Khan.

11th over: England 57-2 (Malan 26, Brook 11) Mujeeb is into his sixth over. Malan and Brook, fearful of booby traps, settle for five low-risk singles. That’s good batting.

10th over: England 52-2 (Malan 23, Brook 9) Afghanistan sometimes hold Rashid Khan back, but they must be tempted to get him on before the dew starts to take effect. Two quick wickets would make Afghanistan strong favourites. Fazalhaq continues to Brook, who gets his first boundary with a sweetly timed flick off the hip. That prompts Fazalhaq to go back over the wicket. Brook punches an extra cover drive through the fielder for two more. “The third match of this series is this evening,” says Gary Naylor. “Were I a Chilean player, I might find a tight hamstring.”

9th over: England 46-2 (Malan 23, Brook 3) A possible carrom ball from Mujeeb to Malan spins down the leg side for four wides. Brook then does very well to defend a straight delivery that keeps offensively low. These aren’t good signs at all for England, though maybe the dew will change the character of the pitch. “Interesting but brilliant?” sniffs James Boyle. “Wash your mouth out. You’ll be cheering for Fiji next.” You’re darn tootin.

8th over: England 36-2 (Malan 20, Brook 1) Fazalhaq switches round the wicket to the new batter Brook, who gets off the mark with a tight single to midwicket. Everything England do right nowlooks fraught with peril. A leg-side wide aside, that’s another good over from Fazalhaq, who has bowled far better than figures of 4-0-24-1 would suggest. He set the tone by dismissing Bairstow with his first ball and then working over Malan. His length has been superb.

7th over: England 33-2 (Malan 19, Brook 0) If England lose this game, they will be in serious bother. At most they would only be able to lose one more game, and they are yet to play South Africa, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. “On Woakes and Curran,” says Phil Harrison, “I think you might have charitably left out their runs conceded from one of the games there! It’s closer to 300 than 200!” Oh my word you’re right, it’s 35.2-4-275-4. Ordinarily I would give Woakes another go and drop Curran, but England need every death bowler they can find against South Africa. They might change Willey for Woakes, especially if they think the new ball will swing.

England are in a serious dogfight here. Root – England’s best player of spin, the man most likely to make a matchwinning 120 not out – has been cleaned up by Mujeeb. It was a lovely delivery that skidded through the gate to hit the stumps. Replays suggest it keep slightly low as well, though it wasn’t a grubber. Root played back when maybe he should have been forward; England have their back against the wall. Updated at 09.18 EDT

WICKET! England 33-2 (Root b Mujeeb 11) IS SOMETHING BRILLIANT HAPPENING?! Mujeeb ur Rahman of Afghanistan celebrates the wicket of Joe Root of England. Photograph: Darrian Traynor-ICC/ICC/Getty Images Updated at 09.21 EDT

6th over: England 29-1 (Malan 19, Root 7) Fazalhaq is all over Malan here. He beats him twice more outside off stump, although Malan is still good enough to punish an overpitched delivery with a typical extra-cover drive for four. They might end up winning comfortably, but right here, right now, England are in an unwelcome dogfight.

5th over: England 22-1 (Malan 13, Root 7) Another stroke of luck for Malan, who tries to cut Mujeeb and bottom-edges the ball past the stumps for a single. This is intriguing stuff, and Afghanistan are full of life in the field. They know this is a chance to make history. “Regardless of what happens today (I think Afghanistan will win), England are just miles off it in this tournament aren’t they?” says Phil Harrison. “I can’t be arsed to do the maths but I wonder what Woakes and Curran’s combined figures for the three games so far are. About 0-100 off nine today, anyway. I wonder if England can even risk Woakes in the next game – I dread to think what the likes of De Kock and Markram might do to him, let alone Rohit, Kohli et al.” I’d have to check to be sure but I think their combined figures are 35.2-4-175-4. Though England haven’t started well at all, it’s a very long tournament. This time last year they were struggling past Afghanistan and losing to Ireland in the World T20; three weeks later they were champions. Updated at 09.09 EDT

4th over: England 19-1 (Malan 11, Root 6) Now Malan is beaten on the inside by Fazalhaq, who is moving the ball both ways and hitting an excellent length.

Malan is not out! Yep, too high, and Afghanistan lose a review. It was pretty close though, only just bouncing over the bails. Updated at 09.03 EDT

Afghanistan review for LBW against Malan! Fazalhaq befuddles Malan with a beautiful inswinger that takes a leading edge and flies away for four. Malan makes it successive boundaries by clouting a wide outswinger up and over backward point. But this is a seriously good new-ball spell. Malan is hit high on the pad by another excellent delivery. It’s given not out on the field but Afghanistan review. I suspect Malan will survive on height. Updated at 09.03 EDT

3rd over: England 9-1 (Malan 2, Root 5) Afghanistan’s only win in 17 previous World Cup games was against Scotland in 2015. Their ODI record against the big six is P19 W0 T1 L18. In short, a victory tonight would be the most famous in their short cricket history. Malan pushes Mujeeb for a very tight single to mid-off, though he would have been safe even if Rashid’s throw had hit the stumps. Two from the over.

2nd over: England 7-1 (Malan 1, Root 4) Fazalhaq greets Root with an almost identical delivery, but Root is good enough to touch it fine for four. The next ball hits Root high on the pad after swinging back sharply. This is getting interesting.

He’s out! Bairstow walks off chuntering furiously. There were two yellows for umpire’s call – where it pitched and where it would have hit the stumps – so the on-field decision was vital. Now. Then.

Bairstow played around a classic inswinger and was hit on the pad. I thought it was maybe missing leg – and Bairstow has reviewed – but it was given out on the field. He might get away with this. Updated at 08.51 EDT

WICKET! England 3-1 (Bairstow LBW b Fazalhaq 2) Yep, it will be Fazalhaq Farooqi to share the new ball. England will target the pace bowlers, though they’ll have to be wary of Fazalhaq’s swing. Very wary: Bairstow has gone first ball! Afghanistan’s Fazalhaq Farooqi celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of England’s Jonny Bairstow. Photograph: Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 09.20 EDT

1st over: England 3-0 (Bairstow 2, Malan 1) Mujeeb tends to take the second over of the innings, so this is a slight change of approach from Afghanistan. I wonder what the thinking is. It’s a quiet and very quick first over, in which England pick up three low-risk singles.

No he won’t – Afghanistan are opening with the offspinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

It’s time for business. The pacy left-armer Fazalhaq Farooqi will bowl the first ball to Jonny Bairstow.

Thanks Daniel, hello everyone. Well, we asked for a close game and/or a shock at this World Cup, and maybe we should have keep our mouths shut. This could be a slippery chase for England, especially as they will bat in the knowledge that defeat is unthinkable. A lot depends on the Delhi dew. In theory the pitch should quicken up after 15-20 overs of the England innings; if that happens, they will probably win comfortably. But nothing comes with a guarantee. If the pitch plays as it did in the first innings, when England’s slow bowlers had combined figures of five for 94 from 24 overs, Afghanistan’s spinners will be a serious handful. Updated at 08.39 EDT

Righto, my watch is over. Here’s Rob Smyth to coax you through the chase.

Livingstone, meanwhile, says it looks a decent pitch and he’s pleased with how the ball came out of the hand today. Being a sixth bowler, you don’t always get loads of action, he explains – before today, he’d never bowled all 10 for England – and batting is more natural to him. But his leggies are in decent nick, he’s working on his offies whenever he can, and prides himself on being able to contribute to the team in various ways.

Afghanistan set England 285 to win! It’s a target, but given the way Afghanistan started, they’ll be disappointed it’s not bigger; England, meanwhile, will be happy enough but a little concerned about Woakes and Curran. Ikram Alikhil celebrates after scoring a half-century. Photograph: Money Sharma/AFP/Getty Images Updated at 08.36 EDT

WICKET! Naveen-ul-Haq run out (Buttler) 5 (Afghanistan 284 all out) Naveen tries a wild pull, misses, the batters try stealing a single, and Buttler underarms into the stumps.

50th over: Afghanistan 284-9 (Naveen 5, Fazal 2 Farooki forces to mid on and they run one, then Naveen tries a ramp but Topley’s too wide; a single follows.

49th over: Afghanistan 282-9 (Naveen 4, Fazal 1) Both Ikram and Mujeeb batted pretty well, but they were left too much to do after the middle over melted away, and now this final pair are looking gor anything they can get. Wood, though, is a nasty proposition ands he attacks the stumps when Farooki arrives in the middle, a decent block yielding a single. Three dots follow, but them Naveen, offered width, makes room and flings hands, sending four racing away somewhere on the off side. What can the last pair make of the final over?

WICKET! Mujeeb Ur Rahman c Root b Wood 28 (Afghanistan 277-9) Mujeeb backs away, sends a carve high in the air, and Root, freeing arms and calling for the catch, holds his fourth snaffle of the innings. England’s Joe Root takes the catch. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters Updated at 08.18 EDT

WICKET! Ikram Alikhil c Curran b Topley 58 (Afghanistan 277-8) Slower one from Toley and Ikram thrashes at it but, on the long on fence, Curran pouches nonchalantly without having to move his feet. Afghanistan’s Ikram Alikhil walks after losing his wicket, caught by England’s Sam Curran off the bowling of Reece Topley, Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters Updated at 08.19 EDT

48th over: Afghanistan 277-7 (Alikhil 58, Mujeeb 28) Topley continues and after Mujeeb takes one, Ikram gets down on one knee and smites a slower one over midwicket for six! That stayed hit! He misses out next ball though, a wide yorker yielding just one, and when he backs away the bowler follows him; he forces one more off the pads. A beamer no-ball/single follows, so Mujeeb has a go at a free hit … and flicks off the tootsies to midwicket, where Woakes’ excellent tumbling stop saves a boundary as they run three.

47th over: Afghanistan 263-7 (Alikhil 50, Mujeeb 23) Usually, Woakes would bowl now, but Buttler goes for Wood – perhaps because of his extra pace, but also, I think, because he’s bowling better and England are still repairing their net run rate after the New Zealand tousing. Ikram takes a single to midwicket, then Mujeeb swings hard, edging high over the keeper for four before moving down the other end with one edged to fine leg. So Wood tries a boompah and it’s far too hot for Ikram, who gloves two wide of Buttler’s dive to fine leg. That’s his fifty, and he’s batted well; the partnership is 30 off 18. Let’s not forget that ‘putting a jumper on’ is not a solution for having cold hands,” chides Andy Flintoff, “and neither is ‘putting gloves on’, particularly if you’re doing something that involves dexterity.” Here’s Denis Law proving to the contrary and as for feet, some kind of sock might be in order? Photograph: Colorsport/REX/Shutterstock

46th over: Afghanistan 255-7 (Alikhil 47, Mujeeb 18) Ikram jams Curran away for one, then Mujeeb absolutely cleanses him from outside off to the fence at midwicket! It sat up pleading for treatment got it, and then the next delivery, a no ball, slips out of the bowler’s hand so Mujeeb goes again, smashing a failed yorker through point for four … then turns away from the free hit, clobbering six over midwicket nevertheless! That’s 15 from three balls, a two follows, and the over yields a mere 18! Four more biggies for Afghanistan, and who knows? “As I keep reminding Mrs McMahon, Daniel,” says Simon McMahon, “growing up in a house where the heating went on for one week in January didn’t do me any harm. Now I, like my father before me, am doing my bit for the planet. Though I hope not to die alone in a freezing cold house like he did.” No accounting for choice.

45th over: Afghanistan 237-7 (Alikhil 46, Mujeeb 2) Four singles complete (yet another) telling spell from Rashid, who finishes with 3-42 from his 10 overs. You simply cannot beat a reliable, wicket-taking spinner – in any form of the game.

WICKET! Rashid Khan c Root b Rashid23 (Afghanistan 233-7) What a grab this is! Rashid clears the front pad and hoiks across the line as Root chases around the fence towards wide long-on, eyes focused on the ball, before flying into a terrific diving catch. That’s so hard to pull off, and it was the effort put into the first two yards that made it possible. England’s Joe Root takes a catch to dismiss Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters Updated at 07.50 EDT

44th over: Afghanistan 233-6 (Alikhil 44, Rashid 23) Curran’s first two overs went for 26, and he won’t have enjoyed being rusticated to the rope until now. He returns well though, ceding just two singles, and this Afghanistan innings is petering out in disappointing fashion. “I don’t get all the fuss about the home heating being on or not at this time of year,” writes John Starbuck. “First, it depends where you are, second, you can do away with the bother of deciding by automatically having the heating come on when the temperature drops below 20C and off again when it rises. Granted, I do put on another garment if the sun is shining on the front of the house and I’m in the back, but it’s no big deal. Yes, women do tend to feel the cold more than men but it varies a lot, so no rule works for everyone.” I think it’s because keeping bills down is sort of a game but, since things went wild, also a necessity, and those meters that tell you how much energy they use and at what cost, are devastating for those unable to focus and keen to turn everything into some kind of contest.

43rd over: Afghanistan 231-6 (Alikhil 43, Rashid 22) Afghanistan haven’t been able to convert their start, but them getting it tells us – if we didn’t already know, which we did – that they’re developing as a side. What they need now is time – more games against teams better than them – and money – redistributed from richer nations to keep going. In the meantime, though, they take a two and two singles from Rashid’s penultimate over; surely, with Curran returning, they’ll now look to chuck hands?

42nd over: Afghanistan 227-6 (Alikhil 42, Rashid 19) Ikram has cemented his spot in the side and offered a little width he opens the face, guiding four through third man. That’s a really nice shot because Topley is running in, but he can’t manage anything from the next four balls, redeeming things slightly by tucking the final ball of the over to two to midwicket, sprinted hard – and just as well, because Bairstow’s shy is a good one. Updated at 07.34 EDT

39th over: Afghanistan 221-6 (Alikhil 36, Rashid 19) England’s Rashid returns, and his importance to this side – to this era – really cannot be overstated. His introduction to the attack altered the flow of this match, his bravery in looking to spin the ball and take wickets also reflected in his reliable economy. With Afghanistan needing boundaries, he cedes five singles, and though the partnership is now 31, scoring has been far too slow given the circumstances. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Shutterstock Updated at 08.00 EDT

40th over: Afghanistan 216-6 (Alikhil 33, Rashid 17) Good news for England: Topley returns to the attack. His dad Don, Graham Gooch’s old Essex mate, was in the crowd, and he’ll have felt that pang when his boy pulled up – he did not look at all happy, and I wonder if instructions not to dive, ever, had been disbursed. Anyroad, three singles start the over, then Ikram glances fine for four to fine leg; a wide, a single and a dot follow.

39th over: Afghanistan 207-6 (Alikhil 27, Rashid 15) Eeesh, Wood hurtles in at the speed of light and after Rashid takes a single, Ikram ducks into what the man himself would call a “lift-ah” and wears a right sair yin on the shoulder. He takes a breather, then two further singles follow,” and Afghanistan will have to go some in the final 10 overs to put England under pressure. “It was a petty tussle between the controllers of the Delhi & District Cricket Association on one side & the Delhi State & Central Govt on the other side,” returns Yogi on the Gautam Gambhier stand. “Two different political parties. The old Kotla ground was to be renovated for WC2011 & the Govts withdrew permission at the last moment. As a result the playing area had to be moved 50m to the North West which squeezed the area available for the GG as it is back to back with the old Delhi Football stadium. We also have the old dilapidated original pavilion which was declared a Heritage building & can’t be demolished.” Ikram Alikhil in action. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters Updated at 07.42 EDT

38th over: Afghanistan 204-6 (Alikhil 26, Rashid 13) Livingstone begins his final over and Ikram takes one to mid off, then Rashid cuts and somehow avoids gully – though in fairness, he got a decent amount of bat on ball. A single follows, so the Lanky man ends with figures of 1-33 off his 10. On the PA, they play Rema’s Calm Dow so again, I ask: what is the verse and what is the chorus of that song? And when was the last time a single when around the world like that? Somebody That I Used To Know?

37th over: Afghanistan 198-6 (Alikhil 25, Rashid 8) Rashid can bat a bit and the crowd chant his name as Wood springs in … then he presents the full face, caressing a gorgeous drive through extra for four! Wood’s bowling fast now, but Rashid isn’t arsed, going at one and slicing between fielders for four! This is thrilling stuff, Wood is such an energetic presence – Steve Harmison, say, used to almost amble in and then generate delivery-stride pace from nowhere, whereas Wood is an elastic force; you can see every single click of the 69,034mph at which he bowls. “You make a very good point about the asymmetry of the heating conundrum,” returns Brian Withington. “However, my chilly wife is curiously unpersuaded about the merits of slipping a hoodie on to take a shower, even at the bidding of the Guardian’s finest…” I’m not advocating denying hot water, just hot pipes! You’re a braver man than me, that’s for sure. Updated at 07.14 EDT