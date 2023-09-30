(Getty Images)

The sun is shining on a late September afternoon in Melbourne. Tens of thousands of people are descending on the MCG to watch two teams of young men take on the biggest sporting occasion of their lives.

It’s AFL grand final day at last, a date with destiny for Collingwood and Brisbane.

After a long campaign, one that truly began for these players last November, the two best teams of 2023 have plotted their path to the last game of the year, and are now within touching distance of the biggest prize of all.

It shapes up as a truly captivating grand final, much too close to call. And you can follow all the build up, every bump, bruise and goal and then all the celebrations right here in our live blog. Stick around, and hit up the comments button to share your thoughts and feelings ahead of bouncedown.