AFLW star Renee Garing has sold her custom-built four bedroom Geelong home for $1.745million.

The Geelong Cats midfielder, 34, built the Highton property with her husband Tony in a scenic area located near the iconic Barwon River.

The property attracted strong interest from local families due to its combination of gorgeous architecture and convenient location.

Garing told realestate.com.au there were two things she particularly loved about living on the property that she was sad to leave behind.

‘We loved walking and being close to the river, it’s so nice, you can go in different directions and along different running and walking tracks around here,’ she said.

‘You can get on this little trail that goes to Buckley Falls and you are there in 10 minutes.’

The custom-built luxury home is designed with four different levels and three separate living rooms.

It features exquisite architecture tailored for modern convenience with a traditional homely aesthetic.

Another property highlight is an open-plan kitchen and dining area featuring stunning bushland views through its sliding glass doors.

Its semi-rural location means residents can enjoy gorgeous bushland surroundings while still being close to a variety of amenities.

Garing added she designed the house to be perfect for raising children, as it features a rumpus room, two bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes.

The couple welcomed their son Parker in May last year.

