Africa holds a massive $1.1 trillion in untapped capital through institutional investors, according to the Africa Finance Corporation’s latest State of Africa’s Infrastructure report. These funds—mostly from pensions, insurance firms, and sovereign wealth funds—remain locked in low-risk, short-term investments, thereby missing opportunities to drive real economic growth. In total, the continent has nearly $4 trillion in domestic capital, yet regulatory gaps and limited financial instruments hinder large-scale mobilization. While countries like South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya are making gradual progress with channeling savings to development, the pace remains sluggish. Meanwhile, many countries on the continent lack investment in critical sectors like energy and transport.

Bloomberg