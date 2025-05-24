Africa.com will livestream a special address by Bill Gates, where he will share his values, vision, and reflections on Africa’s development journey—highlighting the partnerships and progress that have shaped it. Following his recent pledge to double his giving to $200 billion over the next two decades, Gates will speak candidly about what inspired this decision and what more is needed to drive meaningful impact.

The event will have government officials, diplomatic community, senior policymakers, development partners, youth innovators, and changemakers.

“This is a moment to recognize the progress that African countries have made, and to recommit to the transformative power of shared action,” said Teresa Clarke, Chair & CEO of Africa.com. “We are honored to make this event accessible to a broader audience through our livestream, enabling thousands across Africa and around the world to watch in real time.”

Be part of this event and join us online.

Program Highlights (70 minutes):

Opening remarks.

Panel discussion on Africa’s development agenda and the investments needed to drive future progress.

Fireside chat reflecting on lessons learned and the power of partnership.

Closing remarks.

More information on other speakers will follow.

Event Date:Monday, June 2, 2025 Start Time by Zone: 10:00 a.m. EAT

9:00 a.m. SAST

8:00 a.m. WAT

7:00 a.m. GMT

3:00 a.m. EDT

12:00 a.m. PDT (Join early to save your virtual seat!) Free Registration: online.africa.com/inspiring-progress

Media Contact:Sokhu Sibiya Email: sokhu.sibiya@africa.com Tel: +27 11 881 5941