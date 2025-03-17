Speaker Anita Among has called for a fight against illicit financial flows that see Africa lose an estimated US$88 billion annually.

The Speaker made this call while presiding at the African Organisation of Public Accounts Committee (AFROPAC) Conference and Fifth Annual General Meeting at Golden Tulip Hotel, Kampala on Monday, 17 March 2025.

“The impact of this loss has and continues to be felt by our citizenry through foregone health facilities and services, schools, roads, rural electrification and development of natural resources,” Among said.

The meeting that will run until Friday, 21 March 2025 is being held under the theme, ‘Strengthening Legislative Action to Combat Illicit Financial Flows and Foster Public Financial Resilience’.

She commended public accounts committees (PACs) for their contribution towards addressing economic and fiscal mismanagement but called for transparency, good governance and strong institutions, saying these will promote accountability in Africa.

Speaker Among added that the Association of African Parliament Speakers will advocate for increased funding to AFROPAC.

“We will take it up and we will support AFROPAC to grow so that we are able to save the money we have as Africa,” she said.

AFROPAC’s Chairperson who is also the Chairperson, PAC (Central Government) of Parliament of Uganda, Hon. Medard Sseggona underscored the importance of forming collaborations in the fight against illicit financial flows.

He commended the African Union, South African Development Community Organisation of PAC (SADCOPAC), West African Association of Public Accounts Committees and East African Association of Public Accounts Committees for their support.

“By collaborating, we can create a united front against those who aim to illegally drain Africa’s common wealth and resources. We want to thank the incoming partner, the Global Fund for accepting to work with AFROPAC,” he said.

He said that AFROPAC is dedicated to promoting regional and continental cooperation to establish harmonised policies and take joint action.

He also urged African parliaments to take bold action against illicit financial flows, calling on governments to increase funding to AFROPAC.

“By the time we conclude this conference, we should have actionable resolutions that will strengthen and enhance public financial oversight and equip our countries with tools needed to effectively combat illicit financial flows,” said Sseggona.

The Secretary General of AFROPAC, Hon. Mark Botomani said that ensuring that PAC recommendations are implemented by governments remains a challenge in promoting accountability in Africa.

“The fight against illicit financial flows includes ensuring that public resources are harnessed to sustainable development, economic growth and wellbeing of the citizenry,” Botomani added.

AFROPAC, established in 2013, is a Pan-African network of parliamentary oversight committees aiming to promote good governance, accountability, and transparency in public resource management and government operations across the African continent.

