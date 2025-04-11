Africa stands as the world’s second-largest continent in both land area and population. This vast landmass is nearly isolated from other continents, connected to Asia only by a small land bridge in the northeast that links the African mainland with Western Asia.
Geography
Covering approximately 30,244,000 km² (11,700,000 mi²), Africa represents about 6% of Earth’s total surface area. When including its adjacent islands, the continent encompasses around 20% of the world’s total land area, making it a substantial portion of our planet’s geography.
Political Boundaries
Africa’s political landscape consists of:
- 48 countries on the mainland
- 6 island nations considered part of the continent
- 54 sovereign African countries in total
- 2 disputed territories:
- Somaliland (an autonomous region of Somalia)
- Western Sahara (occupied by Morocco and claimed by the Polisario Front)
Largest Nations
The continent’s three largest countries by area are:
- Algeria
- Democratic Republic of the Congo (Kinshasa)
- Sudan
Africa’s unique geography, diverse nations, and strategic position between the Atlantic and Indian Oceans have contributed significantly to its important role in global history, culture, and development.