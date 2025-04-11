Africa stands as the world’s second-largest continent in both land area and population. This vast landmass is nearly isolated from other continents, connected to Asia only by a small land bridge in the northeast that links the African mainland with Western Asia.

Geography

Covering approximately 30,244,000 km² (11,700,000 mi²), Africa represents about 6% of Earth’s total surface area. When including its adjacent islands, the continent encompasses around 20% of the world’s total land area, making it a substantial portion of our planet’s geography.

Political Boundaries

Africa’s political landscape consists of:

48 countries on the mainland

6 island nations considered part of the continent

54 sovereign African countries in total

2 disputed territories: Somaliland (an autonomous region of Somalia) Western Sahara (occupied by Morocco and claimed by the Polisario Front)



Largest Nations

The continent’s three largest countries by area are:

Algeria Democratic Republic of the Congo (Kinshasa) Sudan

Africa’s unique geography, diverse nations, and strategic position between the Atlantic and Indian Oceans have contributed significantly to its important role in global history, culture, and development.