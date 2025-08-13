At the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Annual General Meeting in Calabar, Dr. Aisha Umar, Chief Medical Officer of the African Medical Centre of Excellence (AMCE), issued a powerful call to action for African policymakers, practitioners, and partners to work together in transforming the continent’s health systems.

Delivering a keynote address titled “Strengthening Health Systems: From Ambition to Action,” Dr. Umar underscored the urgency of rethinking healthcare delivery through bold policy reforms, evidence-based practices, and multisectoral collaboration.

“Africa bears 25% of the global disease burden but accounts for less than 3% of the world’s health workers. These aren’t just statistics—they are the daily realities of mothers, children, and entire communities being left behind,” Dr. Umar said.

Using the African Medical Centre of Excellence in Abuja as a blueprint for change, she pointed to the need for African-led investment in advanced medical care, training, and research. The Centre—developed by Afreximbank with the support of the Nigerian Government and other strategic partners—aims to reverse outbound medical tourism, build local capacity, and deliver world-class care in oncology, cardiovascular medicine, haematology, and general medical and surgical services.

Since its opening in June 2025, AMCE has positioned itself as a regional hub for training and innovation, integrating early detection, advanced treatment, and long-term disease management. With a current capacity of 170 beds and plans to expand to 500, the facility is demonstrating how African-led institutions can address gaps in specialized care while creating economic and knowledge spillovers for the wider health ecosystem.

Dr. Umar’s remarks also reflected the broader context of a challenging global health financing environment, marked by cuts to official development assistance (ODA) and the need for African nations to strengthen domestic resource mobilisation. Her call for stronger partnerships resonates with ongoing continental and global dialogues—including the upcoming Shared Responsibility, Shared Progress: Partnerships for Sustainable Health Financing in Africa virtual summit convened by Global Health Strategies and Africa.com, in collaboration with the Gates Foundation and leading academic partnersGF ODA Convenings Final….

“Let today be a turning point—a moment when we commit to building a health system that works for all Nigerians, where our doctors and nurses thrive at home, and world-class care becomes the rule, not the exception,” she urged.

As African leaders prepare for high-level discussions at the United Nations General Assembly and the World Bank/IMF meetings later this year, the AMCE’s model offers a practical example of how investment, innovation, and inclusive policy can converge to build resilient, equitable health systems.