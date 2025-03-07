Anibor Kragha, Executive Secretary, African Refiners&Distributors Association (ARDA), is confirmed to speak at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris this May, sharing insights on the critical developments and opportunities shaping the future of refining and distribution across the continent.

ARDA, a key player in advancing Africa’s refining capabilities, is at the forefront of enhancing the region’s downstream infrastructure to meet growing energy demand and fuel economic development. With a focus on improving refining capacity, expanding distribution networks and driving cleaner fuels adoption, ARDA is working to modernize the sector through strategic collaborations, policy advocacy and industry innovation. This includes ARDA’s comprehensive roadmap to modernize refineries, enhance distribution logistics and promote cleaner fuel solutions, positioning Africa as a key player in the global energy market.

IAE 2025 is an exclusive forum designed to facilitate investment between African energy markets and global investors. Taking place May 13-14, 2025 in Paris, the event offers delegates two days of intensive engagement with industry experts, project developers, investors and policymakers.

Kragha’s participation at IAE 2025 comes at a pivotal moment as Africa’s refining sector prepares for significant growth. In Nigeria, the Dangote Oil Refinery, Africa’s largest crude processing facility, is on track to reach full operational capacity this March, processing 650,000 barrels per day (bpd). Expected to meet 100% of Nigeria’s demand for all refined petroleum products, the refinery recently made its first purchase of Algeria’s light sweet Saharan Blend crude, marking a milestone for intra-African crude trading. South Africa has also announced plans to rehabilitate and expand the capacity of the Sapref refinery to 600,000 bpd, emphasizing the country’s need for a mega refinery and seeking regional partnerships to develop one.

Angola is developing three new refineries to boost capacity, with the 60,000 bpd Cabinda refinery scheduled to start operations in July 2025. Additionally, the Fouta Refinery in the Republic of Congo, designed to produce 2.5 million tons of petroleum products per year, is expected to be operational by the end of this year. With a focus on addressing the challenges of energy demand, improving fuel quality and ensuring sustainability, ARDA is playing a crucial role in facilitating the transformation of the sector.

