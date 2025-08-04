The International Court of Justice has delivered a groundbreaking advisory opinion declaring that states have binding legal duties to combat climate change. Prompted by Vanuatu and supported by 131 nations—including several African states—the ruling affirms that greenhouse gas emissions violate international law and human rights. Crucially, it vindicates African countries’ long-standing demands for climate justice, obligating wealthier nations to support vulnerable states through funding and technology. While not legally binding, the opinion bolsters global and domestic litigation efforts, equipping African nations with tools to pursue reparations for climate-related harm. The opinion also places pressure on African governments to phase out fossil fuels, warning that continued inaction could itself breach international law. Nevertheless, the decision marks a major step in global climate accountability and is a massive win for African countries.

The Conversation