The 4th Annual B Lab Africa Summit 2025 on Climate Modalities, ESG Impact Investment & Inclusive Growth: Africa’s Readiness to Take Action is now officially open for ticket sales. This landmark event will be held from October 2 to 3, 2025, at Serengeti Golf and Wildlife Estate, Kempton Park in Johannesburg, South Africa, bringing together influential leaders, innovators, and changemakers from across Africa and beyond.

The summit is designed as a dynamic platform for exploring the continent’s preparedness to confront and act on some of the most urgent and complex challenges of our time, including climate change, sustainable economic development, inclusive growth, governance, and youth empowerment. As Africa approaches a watershed point in its development, the combined efforts of governments, corporations, civil society, and youth will be vital in crafting a future that is robust, equal, and prosperous for everyone.

“Africa’s future depends on collective action and courageous leadership,”said Lucy Muigai, CEO, B Lab Africa. “This summit is where knowledge meets collaboration, and where innovative ideas are transformed into meaningful impact.”

A key highlight of the 2025 conference will be the collaboration with Attitude Hotels, who are the Official Sustainable Hospitality Partner. Attitude Hotels, known for their commitment to regenerative tourism and community empowerment, takes the lead as a Platinum+ Partner, contributing to the summit’s aim of promoting sustainable travel and authentic African hospitality. Their commitment extends beyond sponsorship to a collaborative endeavour to reimagine hospitality in Africa as an industry that values people, the planet, and place.

“We believe the future of African hospitality lies in protecting the environment, empowering communities, and creating transformative guest experiences,”said Vincent Desvaux de Marigny, CEO, Attitude Hotels. “Partnering with this summit offers a unique opportunity to demonstrate how hospitality can drive positive change across the continent.”

As part of this partnership, Attitude Hotels will feature sustainable hospitality case studies throughout the summit’s sessions, enjoy prominent brand visibility, and collaborate on youth scholarship programs linked to the Responsible Sustainable Business (RSB) Programme launching in 2026. Additionally, their ongoing engagement will include storytelling and media initiatives to amplify the summit’s impact.

The event will feature a distinguished panel of keynote speakers, including Chisom Udeze, an economist and impact investor with nearly 20 years of experience in sustainable growth; Tom Fels, a purpose-driven consultant and former CEO known for promoting regenerative business leadership; and Kuzi Charamba, an international lawyer and ESG expert specialising in digital finance and human rights.

More speakers will be announced ahead of the summit.

The summit, themed Climate Modalities, ESG Impact Investment and Inclusive Growth: Africa’s Readiness to Take Action, will concentrate on six critical areas for Africa’s future: sustainable food and agriculture, resilient water and infrastructure systems, trade and regional economic growth, education and leadership development, youth entrepreneurship and inclusive enterprise, and the use of data, artificial intelligence, and technology for sustainability. It provides a unique opportunity to meet with leaders and impact investors, learn practical ways for integrating ESG principles, and present ideas to a network of decision-makers. The event also emphasises the voices of young people and innovators working to create a more inclusive and sustainable Africa.

Early bird tickets are now available athttps://b-labafrica.net/event/b-lab-africa-summit-2025/. Spaces are limited—secure your place at Africa’s most important impact and sustainability convening.

For more details and updates, visit: https://b-labafrica.net/b-lab-summit-2025/or follow B Lab Africa on social media.

To enquire about sponsorships, partnerships, or participation opportunities, please contact:

Angela Di Castri – summit@b-labafrica.net

For media enquiries, please contact:

Elizabeth Mutwiri – elizabeth@b-labafrica.net

About B Lab Africa

B Lab Africa is part of a global nonprofit network transforming the global economy to benefit all people, communities, and the planet. Through the B Corp Certification and community, B Lab Africa empowers businesses to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.