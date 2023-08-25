[ad_1]\r\n<br><div><p><strong>A selection of the best photos from the African continent and beyond.<\/strong><\/p><figure class="caas-figure"><div class="caas-figure-with-pb" style="max-height: 540px"><div><div class="caas-img-container caas-img-lightbox caas-img-loader" style="padding-bottom:56%" data-lightbox-src="https:\/\/s.yimg.com\/ny\/api\/res\/1.2\/wA90_lJaiM_ENILHEQm1Ng--\/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTE5NTI7aD0xMDk4\/https:\/\/media.zenfs.com\/en\/bbc_us_articles_995\/c170f8b58e88f920db5c97d0e71018c3"><span class="caas-img-wrapper"><img class="caas-img caas-lazy has-preview" alt="Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya reacts after winning the Women's 1500m Final during day four of the World Athletics Championships" src="https:\/\/todayheadline.co\/wp-content\/uploads\/2023\/08\/Africas-week-in-pictures-18-24-August-2023.jpeg"\/><noscript><img alt="Faith Kipyegon of Team Kenya reacts after    Team Ethiopia sweeps all three medals in Saturday's dramatic 10,000m final, which saw Sifan Hassan, an Ethiopian-born Dutch runner, falling just metres before the finishing line. And in what's proving to be an eventful week for Africa's sports stars, Algerian footballer Islam Slimani greets fans at his new club, Brazil's Coritiba.   South Africa displays hospitality on Tuesday, with traditional dancers greeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov ahead of the Brics summit in Johannesburg.  China's leader Xi Jinping also attends the summit, where he receives the Order of South Africa from President Cyril Ramaphosa.  Dancer Musa Motha, who had his leg amputated as a child, performs nearby in Johannesburg on Saturday.  On Thursday, Nigerien reggae artist Black Mailer records an album in support of Niger's army, which remains at the country's helm following a coup.   Could Zimbabwe soon see a shift in power? Election officers count votes by torchlight on Wednesday. Young Masaai men in Kenya close in on an elder as part of Friday's activities as part of the Eunoto ceremony marking a transition into adulthood.   Catholics from Burkina Faso clamour around the Pope in Vatican City on Wednesday. Coptic Christians at the Virgin Mary Festival in Dronka, Egypt, profess their faith with tattoos.  A couple of days later, Ethiopians in Tigray honour the Virgin Mary's ascension to heaven with the annual Ashenda festival...  ...while youngsters navigate a rowboat through a village near the city of Cotonou in Benin on Tuesday.

Images subject to copyright