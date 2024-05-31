Test Drive Unlimited launched on Xbox 360 in 2006. At the time, it revolutionized the open-world multiplayer racing genre. Set on the island of Oahu in Hawaii, the map offered a variety of landscapes, roads, and locations to explore. A focus on multiplayer aspects made a significant impact: for the first time, players experienced exploring an open world together, driving their favorite cars.

For 13 years, racers have eagerly awaited the return of a franchise that captivated a generation of passionate fans. But this isn’t about tapping into nostalgia, the teams at Nacon and Kylotonn are rekindling the excitement that made the Test Drive games so iconic over a decade ago. It’s a tribute to everything that made the series legendary while (excuse the pun) reinventing the wheel with the introduction of new features and improvements to enrapture a new (and old) generation of petrolheads.

We’re excited to reveal here that Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is set to launch on September 12, 2024 and that pre-orders are live on Xbox Series X|S.

It was Test Drive Unlimited 2 that built on the foundations laid by its predecessor, adding a dynamic weather system and a day-night cycle. The addition of a new island, Ibiza, included expansion to social interactions, with new ways for players to interact and connect, and where friendships were formed over friendly competition. The social aspect enhanced immersion, turning the second installment into a true lifestyle-oriented racing game.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is a new frontier for massively multiplayer online open-world racing games. We’ve fully replicated the island of Hong Kong, recreated at a 1:1 scale. This technical feat took the team three years to achieve. It’s also far more than a neon-lit cityscape, brimming with unique places to explore. Yes, you’ll drift around small alleys and race along highways, but there are also various mountains, beaches and other places to take your driving off-road.

Rediscover the iconic elements that made Test Drive Unlimited iconic in Solar Crown. While exploring a vast open world, shopping in real dealerships, putting your own touch on your vehicles and avatar via extensive customization options and competing against players across the world. Just like the original games, these features can be enjoyed solo or with other players. The open world, dealerships, garages, races, and clan HQs are all interconnected social hubs, where players meet through their avatars and cars.

Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown is much more than a return after 13 years; it’s the highly anticipated sequel to a franchise that marked an entire generation of players. It’s a love letter to the franchise’s rich DNA, while introducing a new map, and providing a high-quality visual and auditory experience.

Pre-order Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown now and experience the ultimate lifestyle & racing adventure starting September 12, 2024.