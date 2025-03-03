“We are at a point in transition where we have to get even more precise,” said Delurey. ​“That precision is crucial for affordability. How do we make sure we build exactly what we need? No more, no less.”

Transmission, storage, and efficiency

Last year, companies hoping to build new high-voltage transmission in Illinois backed a proposal for creating renewable energy credits to incentivize it, similar to those that helped Illinois grow its solar capacity manyfold to over 3.5 gigawatts in less than a decade since the passage of the Future Energy Jobs Act.

CRGA does not include such incentives, but it would make it easier for companies that have not previously built transmission in Illinois to get authority from state regulators to do so, Gignac explained.

This could help the company Soo Green construct its planned 350-mile underground transmission cable connecting Iowa and Illinois. Such merchant transmission lines don’t have to go through the lengthy bureaucratic process that new projects built through regional grid operators’ planning programs do.

Meanwhile, both CRGA and the industry-backed storage bill would create a virtual-power-plant program, wherein companies would aggregate and market the capacity of individual batteries owned by residents, businesses, industries, and even vehicles plugged into the grid.

CRGA would also create an Illinois Storage for All program, mirroring the existing Illinois Solar for All initiative, which helps income-qualified customers, nonprofits, and government entities get solar for little or no cost. The same pot of state funds could subsidize batteries for residents, schools, churches, and others.

“That person is now a resilience hub for the neighborhood,” said Delurey. ​“Neighbors can come over and stay cool in summer, keep medicine cold in the fridge. For the nonprofit and public facility program, it’s the same idea on a larger scale.”

The bill also greatly expands energy-efficiency mandates for the state’s electric and gas utilities. It increases the amount of energy savings that electric utilities are required to achieve each year to the equivalent of 2% of their annual sales. The utilities do this through funding programs like home weatherization and subsidized efficient appliances.

Under the legislation, downstate utility Ameren would have to meet the same targets as Chicago-area utility ComEd, closing a gap between the utilities’ requirements. It would also more than double the savings mandates for natural gas utilities, and it would end the current ability of large industrial users to opt out of paying into a fund for energy efficiency.

“These are important ways to be moving the needle and prioritizing affordability across the board and even more so for Illinoisans who are financially challenged, historically disadvantaged,” said Kari Ross, Midwest energy affordability advocate for the Natural Resources Defense Council. ​“Investment in energy efficiency is critical for affordability and … getting the grid reliable and moving toward a clean energy future.”

Municipal utilities and rural cooperatives

CRGA has planning requirements and transparency mandates specifically for rural cooperatives and municipal utilities. This is especially important since residents who are member-owners of those entities may understand little about contracts they get locked into, said Andrew Rehn, climate policy director of the Prairie Rivers Network, an environmental group in downstate Illinois. One example of such an agreement is the highly controversial and financially troubled Prairie State Energy Campus, a massive coal plant.

“It’s good governance, trying to make sure the way cooperatives are operating is transparent and interested members can have clear pathways to engaging, understanding what’s going on, having a voice,” Rehn said.

“We think if they did some of this planning we’d see different outcomes. We would be looking at a more diverse portfolio,” changing the fact that ​“a lot of these municipal utilities and co-ops are still on coal, [and] they will be the last in the state still on coal.”

Two separate bills have been introduced related to the municipal-utility and rural-cooperative transparency demands and to help muni and co-op customers more easily install solar. A Solar Bill of Rights for such customers was also introduced last year.

Advocates say they expect energy bill negotiations to continue throughout the spring session, as they try to gain industry support for CRGA and add elements — like provisions related to data centers — that were discussed but not included in the current legislation.

“In a Trump world nothing feels certain,” said Rehn. ​“But this feels real. This is the state being able to set our own direction and offset a lot of the horrible things that are going to happen on the federal level. It’s a way we can fight back and do important climate and community-focused work.”