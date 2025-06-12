After two days of closely watched trade talks between the United States and China in London, US President Donald Trump has declared the negotiations have led to a wide-ranging deal to maintain the fragile truce laid out after earlier talks in Geneva.

The agreement, Trump said, would cover numerous points of contention, including shipments of rare earth minerals, student visas and tariffs.

China, meanwhile, has been reticent to comment on the talks’ outcome, with representatives only saying they would submit a report for President Xi Jinping’s approval.

Here, we summarise the latest developments in the ever-changing trade relationship between the world’s two largest economies.

What did Trump say – and not say？

Trump took to his Truth Social platform on Wednesday to share initial details from the intensive discussions in London, stating a US-China accord was “done”.