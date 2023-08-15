After a 20-year hiatus since Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, a Hindi film is set to be screened in Manipur. This event rekindles memories and underscores the lasting appeal of Bollywood. The anticipation reflects the unifying influence of cinema, bridging cultures and languages. As Manipur eagerly awaits this screening, it celebrates the enduring power of storytelling through film.

Breaking a cinematic drought spanning over two decades, Manipur, a region marred by ethnic conflicts, is set to host a Hindi film screening on this year’s Independence Day.

Tribal Group HSA Revives Hindi Film Screening in Manipur After 20 Years

The Hmar Students’ Association (HSA), a tribal group, has orchestrated the screening in Rengkai (Lamka), situated in the Churachandpur district. The name of the featured film, however, remains undisclosed at this time.

The occasion is imbued with significance, as the HSA expressed its intent to declare freedom from anti-national terrorist factions that have consistently called for an Independence Day boycott.

Sources report that rebel forces had enforced a ban on Hindi films in the state on September 12, resulting in the incineration of approximately 6,000 to 8,000 Hindi video and audio cassettes, as well as CDs, within a week.

Although the Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF) did not elucidate the motive behind this ban, cable operators speculated that the insurgent group harbored concerns about the potential adverse influence of Bollywood on the local language and cultural milieu.

