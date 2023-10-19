Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and singing sensation Arijit Singh are finally teaming up for the first time in Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3, the third installment of the spy thriller franchise. Arijit Singh will lend his voice to two songs in the film, one of which is a dance number titled Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. The song will be released digitally on Monday, October 23, 2023.

After Last Few Disastrous Films And Albums, Salman Khan Opts For Arijit

The collaboration between Salman and Arijit has been long awaited by fans, as the two had a fallout in 2014 over a song in Kick. Arijit had publicly apologized to Salman for offending him at an award show, and expressed his desire to sing for him someday. However, Salman had reportedly rejected Arijit’s songs in his films like Sultan, Tubelight and Bharat.

Last few films of Salman Khan failed miserably at box office. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Radhe, Antim neither impressed critics nor scored at box office and on top of that, all were musical disasters. So it was obvious that Salman will finally agree when Pritam and YRF saw Arijit as need of the hour.

But it seems that the ice has melted between the two, as Arijit was spotted at Salman’s house recently, ending their nine-year-old feud. The reunion was mediated by music composer Pritam Chakraborty, who is scoring the music for Tiger 3 and has been Arijit’s mentor for almost two decades.

Pritam said that he was thrilled to bring together Salman and Arijit for Tiger 3. “It was a collaboration that was waiting to happen. Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars and Arijit Singh is our generation’s top singing sensation. These two stalwarts coming together for a song was long overdue and we are thrilled that it is happening for Tiger 3,” he said.

Director Maneesh Sharma also confirmed the news and said that having Arijit’s voice on top of Salman’s swag was the cherry on top. “We can’t wait for Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to drop next week. It’s an out-and-out party track and having Arijit’s voice on top of Salman’s swag is the cherry on top. Katrina’s ethereal beauty and the chemistry between the two make it the perfect formula to have everyone dancing. We had a lot of fun filming in Cappadocia, Turkey, and this will be another huge dance chartbuster to add to the already enviable list of successes that Salman and Katrina have had together,” he said.

About Tiger 3:

Tiger 3 is the fifth film of the YRF Spy Universe that started in 2012 with Ek Tha Tiger, followed by Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The film also features Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist and Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance as Pathaan. The trailer of Tiger 3 was launched on October 16, 2023 and received a positive response from the audience. The film is set to release on Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Fans are eagerly waiting for the songs of Tiger 3, especially Leke Prabhu Ka Naam, which will mark the historic collaboration between Salman Khan and Arijit Singh. The song is expected to be a massive hit and create a new record in Bollywood music history.

