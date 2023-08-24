Salman Khan‘s action comedy film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released in India on April 21, 2023, is all set to hit the screens in Bangladesh on August 25, 2023 after four months. This will be the first film of Salman Khan Films to be released in the neighboring country and the second Indian film after Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to be released in Bangladesh since 1971.

In exchange for releasing Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in Bangladesh, a recently released Bangladeshi film, ‘Kosai’ will release in India. It’s a part of importation deal between the two countries.

About Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a remake of the 2014 Tamil film Veeram, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salma Khan. The film stars Salman Khan as Bhaijaan, a brave person who lives with his three brothers and protects his colony from a goon named Mahavir. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead as Bhagyalakshmi, a Telugu-speaking girl who falls in love with Bhaijaan. The film also features Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar in supporting roles.

The film has received mixed reviews from critics and audiences in India. While some praised the film for its entertainment value, action sequences and Salman Khan’s performance, others criticized the film for its weak plot, poor direction and lack of originality.

The film has earned an estimated gross of over ₹182.44 crore (US$23 million) worldwide, the film has also been considered as an underperformer at the box office, as it failed to recover its production and marketing budget of around ₹200 crore (US$25 million).

The makers of the film are hopeful that the film will perform well in Bangladesh, as Salman Khan has a huge fan following there. The film will be distributed by Zee Studios in Bangladesh.

