Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of Bollywood’s most talented and versatile actresses, is all set to start work on her next project, ‘Singham Again’. The actress, who recently made her OTT debut with the film ‘Jaane Jaan’ is set to join the cast of ‘Singham Again’.

Jaane Jaan’s Release

Kareena Kapoor Khan‘s latest film, ‘Jaane Jaan’, released yesterday. The film, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is a mystery thriller and marks Kareena’s debut on the digital platform. In ‘Jaane Jaan’, Kareena shared screen space with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film has been receiving positive reviews, with particular praise directed towards the lead trio’s performances.

Singham Again: Kareena To Join Ajay Devgn

After the success of ‘Jaane Jaan’, Kareena Kapoor Khan is now gearing up for her next project, ‘Singham Again’. Directed by Rohit Shetty, ‘Singham Again’ stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and Akshay Kumar and is a part of Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cop-verse’.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be reuniting with Ajay Devgn onscreen again. The actors have previously worked together in movies like ‘Golmaal 3’, ‘Satyagraha’, and ‘Omkara’. She was also seen with Ajay in ‘Singham Returns’, part two of the franchise. It will be interesting to see the duo back on screen together.

Kareena Kapoor Khan starts shooting for the film tomorrow. This marks her comeback on big screen. Despite not being a cop in the film, Kareena plays a very crucial part in the film and a major role in carrying the story forward alongside Singham and other cops.

“Kareena teams up with Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn again for the third part of the Singham franchise, and she will join the sets tomorrow (September 23). It’s yet unclear whether she will reprise her role of Avni Kamat from the previous part or play an entirely new character, but she will shoot for some romantic and talkie portions with Ajay in this schedule. Kareena shares a familial bond with Ajay and is very excited to get back on set with him again after a nine-year hiatus,” a source close to the development told Pinkvilla, adding that the film also features Shweta Tiwari in a crucial role, and she has already begun shooting for it.

Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff and Deepika Padukone To Also Feature In Singham 3

Along with Ajay and Kareena, the third installment of the Singham franchise will also feature Shetty’s other cops, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, played by Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar, respectively from his cop universe.

In addition, the director is set to welcome Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff into his cop universe, laying the groundwork for their solo cop films in the future. While Ajay Devgn will be leading the film, other cops will make brief appearances, joining forces to take on a common villain portrayed by Jackie Shroff. The film is expected to wrap up by the end of December and is slated for release on the Independence Day weekend next year.

