The fans of the hilarious comedy film series Fukrey have a reason to rejoice as the third installment of the franchise, Fukrey 3, is all set to hit the big screens on September 28, 2023. The film, which was earlier scheduled to release on December 1, has been preponed due to the postponement of the Prabhas-starrer Salaar.

The film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under their banner Excel Entertainment, which recently celebrated 10 glorious years of the Fukrey franchise in June. The makers have now taken to Twitter to announce the new release date with new posters from the film –

Fukrey 3 Trailer To Be Attached With Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

The makers of Fukrey 3 have also announced that they will launch the trailer of the film next week. The trailer will be attached with Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming action thriller Jawan in theaters, which is releasing on September 7.

Jawan, directed by Atlee and co-starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone, is one of the most anticipated films of the year and is expected to draw huge crowds to the theatres.

(Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan To Break Records On Day One Of Advance Booking, Crosses 79,500 Tickets In Less Than 5 Hours)

Excel Entertainment’s Fukrey 3 Promises To Be A Laughter Riot

Fukrey 3, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and written by Vipul Vig, brings back the lovable characters of Hunny (Pulkit Samrat), Choocha (Varun Sharma), Laali (Manjot Singh), Zafar (Ali Fazal), Bholi Punjaban (Richa Chadha) and Pandit ji (Pankaj Tripathi), who have entertained the audiences with their hilarious antics and adventures in the previous two films. The film also features Priya Anand, Vishakha Singh and Purnima Sharma in supporting roles. The chemistry and comedic timing of this extraordinary cast and their iconic characters promise to take audiences on a laughter-filled joyride once again.

Fukrey 3 promises to be a fun-filled ride with loads of comedy, drama and twists. The film will also pay tribute to the late actor Ashraf Ul Haq, who played Choocha’s father in the first film.

Get ready to laugh till your sides ache and mark your calendars for September 28 as Fukrey 3 promises to bring a fresh dose of entertainment that will leave you in splits! Remember, it’s a theatrical experience you won’t want to miss!