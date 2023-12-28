It appears likely we’re going to get our next test of this phenomenon in 2024 since it will be the first year since 2012 that Marvel Studios has released only one new movie in cinemas (with the exception of the pandemic delaying all films in 2020). That 2012 film was The Avengers, and next year’s movie will be Deadpool 3. Similarly, Warner Brothers’ DC Universe is taking 2024 off altogether, with no new theatrical hero films until Superman: Legacy in 2025.

A longer gap between superhero films seems apropos for this moment. As even Disney CEO Bob Iger conceded last month, “Quality needs attention to deliver quality. It doesn’t happen by accident. And quantity, in our case, diluted quality, and Marvel has suffered greatly from that.” In the race to build up the library of Disney’s brand new streaming service in 2019, Disney+, the Mouse House required Marvel to produce as many streaming series as films for the last four years. The result is a lot more Marvel content, but of the kind that oversaturated the marketplace with what could charitably be called a lot of time-filler on television, which in turn made the movies seem more disposable as a result.

WB has suffered an even greater degree of quality control. While we would contend when they produced a film that worked, it really worked—be it Patty Jenkins’ first Wonder Woman movie, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad redo, or just letting filmmakers like Matt Reeves and Todd Phillips do whatever they want in the margins with Batman characters—that kitchen sink mentality of doing everything proved anathema to replicating the Marvel Studios method of making each film a covert commercial for the next few, thereby driving up audience interest in all of the above.

When The Batman has nothing to do with the multiple Batmen who showed up in The Flash, audiences tuned out… and it didn’t help that The Flash also followed DCEU films that didn’t work for many audiences, including Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Black Adam. Another way of looking at the end of 2023, then, is The Marvels flopping for Disney after the first one made $1 billion felt like the dams breaking; Aquaman 2 flopping after the DCEU’s past couple of years seemed like it was “all part of the plan.”

Be that as it may, the genre is in a precarious place in 2024. Audience exhaustion is now a demonstrable phenomenon, with demographic breakdowns from the latest superhero movies showing audiences are skewing increasingly male and older—or the movies are becoming more niche.

In this context, Deadpool 3 should be a much needed boost of adrenaline. Like the two superhero movie success stories of ’23, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Deadpool 3 is a sequel to a genuinely popular superhero movie that has left an impact on pop culture, and is built around a character audiences love. It was the strength of Ryan Reynolds’ own curated viral marketing of the first 2016 Deadpool movie, not to mention his performance, that powered that R-rated, foulmouthed comedy to be a surprise blockbuster. Deadpool even grossed more than more typical, all-ages superhero fare that year like Marvel’s Doctor Strange and DC/WB’s first Suicide Squad movie.