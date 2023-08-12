Vikram Bhatt has made his career out of making horror films. He started out with dramas and romantic flicks, but in 2002 he came up with the horror film Raaz. Since then, Vikram has made several films in this space including the successful 1920 franchise which consists of several installments over the year.

This year, Vikram produced the horror film 1920: Horrors of the Heart, directed by Krishna Bhatt and written by Mahesh Bhatt. A fifth installment in the franchise, the film starred Avika Gor and Rahul Dev. Despite relatively no marketing, the film turned out to be a surprise hit.

1920 Team To Reunite With A New Film

According to media reports, Mahesh Bhatt, Anand Pandit, and Vikram Bhatt will be collaborating once again for a brand new horror film titled Haunted: Ghosts of the Past. The film will be produced by Anand Pandit, M Ramesh, Rakesh Juneja, and Shwetambari Bhatt and co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Dilip Soni Jaiswal, Rahul V Dubey, and Sanjay Singh. LGF Studios will handle its worldwide distribution.

However, the director of this film hasn’t revealed it. The team has also unveiled an intriguing poster of the film that features a scary and reddish room filled with candles and a woman standing in the middle of everything.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: 1920 Horrors Of Holds Well After Weekend, Crosses 10 Cr Hindi And 15 Cr Net All India All Languages! Franchise’s History Of Box Office Surprise Continues

About The 1920 Franchise

In 2008, Vikram Bhatt wrote and directed 1920, which was the first installment in the series. The film met with mixed critical response but was a commercial success. It was followed by 1920: Evil Returns which served as a quasi-sequel to the first. Unlike the first one, the sequel was directed by Bhushan Patel with Vikram writing and producing the film. It ended up being a surprise success and spawned some more films. These are 1920: London which came out in 2016, 1921 (came out in 2018), and the recently released 1920: Horrors of the Heart. None of these films are related to one another or have the same star cast.

Vikram, on the other hand, has directed several horror flicks besides this franchise. They include Shaapit, Haunted, Raaz 3d, Creature 3d, Raaz Reboot and Ghost. All these films are different from each other.

Stay tuned for latest news, Hindi box office news, Hollywood news, OTT news, latest bollywood news and latest box office news.

Sharing is caring!







Facebook







Twitter







Pinterest

Related