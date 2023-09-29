Welcome 3 is the much-anticipated sequel of 2023 starring Akshay Kumar as lead. While some of the old cast has already bid adieu to the next part, fresh actors have been cast for the role. Akshay Kumar, the lead actor of the film, had recently teased fans with a hilarious promo, generating significant excitement.

Welcome 3 boasts an impressive lineup of stars, including Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, and Johnny Lever.

A few weeks back, Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) had put a break on the production of the much-anticipated film ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’ The reason behind this unexpected move was the alleged defaulting of payments by producer Firoz Nadiadwala.

Now we hear that, Firoz may have finally woken up to reality of the issue and may have started clearing pending payments to save the film.

Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani & Others Asked To Halt Welcome 3 Shoot

BN Tiwari, the president of FWICE, voiced their stance in a conversation with Etimes. Tiwari explained that they have communicated to all the film’s actors, including Akshay Kumar and Disha Patni, that the federation has issued a non-cooperation directive against Firoz Nadiadwala. This directive essentially means that the cast is urged not to continue shooting for the film until the pending dues, amounting to Rs 2 crore for the technicians, are settled.

Tiwari shed light on the origins of this dispute, stating, “Firoz Nadiadwala had initially agreed to pay the technicians of ‘Welcome 2’ an amount of about Rs 4 crore back in 2015, which was later negotiated down to Rs 2 crore. However, Nadiadwala halted payment by stopping the payment of the cheque after it was deposited.”

The president of FWICE made it clear that they are resolute in their stance. “We issued a non-cooperation notice back in 2015, but it’s being enforced now, as Nadiadwala has recently commenced work on his next film. We will not permit him to proceed with the shoot until the outstanding payment is settled,” Tiwari asserted.

Firoz Nadiadwala starts clearing pending payments

According to a report in Times Now, Firoz Nadiadwala has started paying off those in red, because he desperately wants to start Welcome To Jungle and there’s no other way out for him anymore.

Akshay Kumar reportedly has gone out of his way to support Firoz. He has let go of his fees and brought Jio studios on board to ensure that the project takes off.

But the payments that are happening are not in full. A certain kind of settlement is being done between Firoz and those whom he’s paying. So there is a slight cut that almost everyone is taking. They feel ‘chalo mila toh’.

A few days back Anees Bazmi also spoke about not getting remuneration of 2 crores, and we hear Anees still hasn’t been called by Firoz to collect his pending payment.

Anees Bazmee: Firoz Nadiadwallah hasn’t paid my remaining remuneration for Welcome 2 even after waiving off ₹3 crore

“The last film I did with Firoz was Welcome Back in 2015, and ₹5 crore from my remuneration were left to be paid by the production house. However, at the time of payment, he started saying, ‘We have suffered losses and won’t be able to pay you’. Later, they asked me to reduce or wave off some percentage,” Anees Bazmee had said to another publication just a couppe of weeks back.

He also had revealed, “I signed an agreement, and was expecting to get the remaining ₹2 crore. But, when I asked for the payment, Firoz said he’ll issue me a cheque. However, since the production house had already delayed the payment a lot, the federation had got involved, and therefore, the cheque was made in their name. After all this, on the clearance date, cheque bounced. So till date, they haven’t paid my remaining remuneration for Welcome 2 even after waiving off ₹3 crore.”

