Image credit: Getty Images

Sharjah is strengthening its reputation as an age-friendly city by integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and smart care technologies to enhance support for senior citizens. This initiative is in line with the humanitarian vision of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

At the 2024 Senior Citizens Services Forum, held under the theme “Artificial Intelligence in the Service of the Elderly”—the Sharjah Social Services Department issued key recommendations to expand AI applications in elderly care, a WAM report said.

Among the proposals were the formation of advisory committees for seniors, partnerships with private sector tech providers, and the development of integrated digital platforms to link healthcare and social service providers.

Smart platforms and mobile services

Sharjah has already launched several AI-based tools. The Virtual Social Advisor connects seniors with service providers through interactive audio and video channels, while the Virtual Companion facilitates daily contact with healthcare and support teams via smart screens. The Limb app offers guided digital rehabilitation exercises, with remote monitoring by specialists.

Complementing these platforms are mobile clinics that deliver home-based medical care, the Mishwar transport service that assists seniors in reaching health centres, and the Ijaba service, which processes official documents at home.

Promoting digital literacy and active ageing

Sharjah also promotes active ageing through cultural, social, and sports programmes. Digital literacy training helps older adults build confidence in using smart technologies, ensuring they stay connected and independent.

These integrated initiatives reflect a comprehensive smart care ecosystem designed to preserve dignity, promote independence, and improve the quality of life for Sharjah’s senior citizens—positioning the emirate as a leading model in elderly care for the digital era.