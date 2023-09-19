Just a few weeks ago at Gamescom we announced that an expansion for Age of Empires IV – The Sultans Ascend – would be coming soon. Today we’re thrilled to let our PC and Xbox console players around the world know that they’ll be able to play this exciting new content on November 14! Pre-orders are available now for everyone wanting to graduate The Sultans Ascend from their wishlist and begin counting down the days.

We’ve been slowly revealing what you can expect from The Sultans Ascend since our announcement and today can share the full package coming on November 14:

New 8-mission campaign

2 new civilizations: Japanese & Byzantines

4 new variant civilizations

10 new maps

2 new biomes

New unlockable rewards

This new Age of Empires IV single player campaign takes place in the Middle East during the European Crusades. You’ll take on the role of the Muslim resistance to the invasion and follow the story of well-known Muslim leaders, their struggles with the Crusaders, and the battles they fought. Our story begins with the First Crusade at the end of the 11th century, when Muslim provinces are mired in rivalry with one another. The Crusaders take advantage of this and sweep through the Levantine coast, taking major cities and capturing Jerusalem leading to their controlling most of the Holy Land. Players will fight against the Holy Orders of the Templars, Hospitallers, and Teutons, as well as their old foes, the Mongols. The Sultans Ascend is the first Age of Empires IV campaign to feature naval gameplay! The fight plays out both on land and at sea with new heroes, abilities, and mechanics at your disposal.

As well as a new campaign, by popular demand, we’re bringing two exciting new civilizations to the game. Take command of the mighty Japanese or the illustrious Byzantines! Each civilization brings unique new landmarks, special units, and strategies. The Japanese civilization tells the story of the age of the Samurai and includes special Shinobi units for espionage and assassination. The Byzantines civilization focuses on the Eastern Roman Empire which lasted over a thousand years. Players will be able to build aqueducts and cisterns, harvest a new resource and hire mercenaries.

We’re also adding re-imagined variants of four existing civilizations, with exciting new heroes, units, and strategies. The Abbasid Dynasty, Chinese, French and Holy Roman Empire will receive these new Variant Civilizations and players will have new ways to play as seasoned favorite civilizations.

In addition, The Sultans Ascend expansion introduces ten unique new maps. Each is meticulously designed to offer a different strategic layout and terrain. You’ll need to adapt your tactics to conquer diverse environments and emerge victorious. The expansion also features two new biomes – Japanese Spring and Savanna!We’re excited to expand Age of Empires IV! Get ready for November 14th now by pre-ordering on Windows Store, Xbox or Steam. Want to ensure you get all the details on the new content? Ensure you’re following Age of Empires on X, Facebook and Instagram, or join the discussion on Steam, official Forums or Discord.