Muscat: In line with its commitment to advancing financial literacy and driving forward-thinking innovation, ahlibank has launched ahlinext, a first-of-its-kind, end-to-end child banking application in the Sultanate of Oman. Crafted to resonate with the aspirations of a younger generation, ahlinext represents a transformative step in raising financial awareness from an early age, empowering children to develop smart money habits while equipping parents with meaningful tools to nurture responsible financial behavior. With a youthful and engaging interface tailored to capture young minds, the app delivers substantive educational value in a format that aligns with modern family dynamics. In doing so, it reinforces ahlibank’s broader vision to contribute to the social and economic priorities of Oman Vision 2040 through technology-led, future-focused initiatives.

As a dynamic and intuitive platform, ahlinext seamlessly blends interactive learning with purposeful functionality. Children can complete assigned chores and earn rewards, request money that parents can review and approve within the app, and manage their allowances through structured transfers and card wallets; all within a secure, parent-controlled environment. With customizable settings for each child, parents gain full visibility and flexibility, enabling instant updates and tailored controls that adapt to individual needs.

The app also offers statement tracking to help children visualize their spending habits and develop a sense of accountability. The ahlinext app is designed to be very agile and progressive in nature – in the upcoming planned updates there will be a heavy emphasis on enhancing financial literacy for kids, as well as providing them with the necessary tools to be in control of their finances and money management.

Through ahlinext, ahlibank reaffirms its role as a catalyst for innovation with social relevance, bridging the gap between today’s banking and tomorrow’s needs. As the financial landscape evolves, the bank continues to invest in solutions that prepare the next generation for a future where knowledge, responsibility, and confidence form the cornerstones of financial well-being.