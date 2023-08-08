Welcome is one of the most loved comedy films of Bollywood. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film was released in 2007 and met with great commercial success. It starred Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, and Paresh Rawal. The film was followed by a sequel titled Welcome Back which met with mostly poor response; John Abraham replaced Akshay Kumar as the lead.

Now, there are talks that a third installment, titled Welcome 3 is in the works. Amid the news of Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, And Arshad Warsi starring in this project, there is a new piece of information about the film. Popular choreographer and director Ahmed Khan will be helming this film. Ahmed has directed films like Lakeer, Baaghi 2 and 3. Firoz Nadiadwala, the producer of this franchise, has known Ahmed for decades and has given him the project to helm.

Welcome 3 Is In Pre-Production

Welcome 3 is currently in the pre-production stage and it will go on the floor in the first half of next year. Earlier, Ahmed had directed a film for Firoz titled Fool & Final. According to media reports, the third installment will also have a lot of action mixed with comedy and all the actors are excited to have Ahmed on board as the director. This will be the first entry in this franchise that will not be directed by Anees Bazmee.

Last month, it was reported that Sanjay Dutt And Arshad Warsi will be replacing Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in the third installment of Welcome as producer Firoz Nadiadwala plans to revamp the franchise. Akshay Kumar, who played Rajiv in the first film, will be back in Welcome 3. Sanjay and Arshad will be playing the goofy gangsters, Majnu and Uday in the third film (that were played by Anil and Nana in the first two installments).

This news hasn’t been received well by fans of Welcome who want Nana and Anil in Welcome 3. In July, it was also reported that Daler Mehndi and Mika Singh, both accomplished singers, have secured roles as actors in the film. Apart from then, Bobby Deol will also have an important role in Welcome 3. The star-studded cast will surely help the film in generating a strong buzz.

