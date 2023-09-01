THE fitness model and famed influencer Ahmo Hight has died at the age of 50.
Pro-bodybuilder Chris Cormier confirmed the news of her death.
Hight died on August 29 but her cause of death hasn’t been revealed, per Generation Iron.
The outlet reported that she may have suffered a fall.
Hight was a renowned fitness model and starred in an edition of Ironman magazine in 1996.
She opened up on how she was able to build up her physique.
Hight said: “We trained everyday after school. It was more [like] family.
“The training was so much more elite there than what I was doing at the local community gym.”