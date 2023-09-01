THE fitness model and famed influencer Ahmo Hight has died at the age of 50.

Pro-bodybuilder Chris Cormier confirmed the news of her death.

1 Ahmo Hight has died Credit: Instagram

Hight died on August 29 but her cause of death hasn’t been revealed, per Generation Iron.

The outlet reported that she may have suffered a fall.

Hight was a renowned fitness model and starred in an edition of Ironman magazine in 1996.

She opened up on how she was able to build up her physique.

Hight said: “We trained everyday after school. It was more [like] family.

“The training was so much more elite there than what I was doing at the local community gym.”