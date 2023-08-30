Natasha Liu Bordizzo is Sabine Wren

Sabine Wren is a Mandalorian warrior who found a home among the Ghost crew in Rebels after creating a weapon in the Imperial Academy that could be used to wipe out her people. She wielded the Darksaber briefly before giving it to Bo-Katan Kryze to unite their people and stop the Empire’s occupation of their homeworld. After Ezra Bridger’s disappearance, she joined forces with Ahsoka to try to find him and bring him back home. Sabine is stubborn, as most Mandalorians are, but she also cares deeply about her people and her family, including the Ghost crew. In Ahsoka, Sabine is played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo, who you might recognize from her roles in The Society, The Voyeurs, and Day Shift.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is Hera Syndulla

Another member of the Rebels Ghost crew, Hera Syndulla is one of the best pilots in the Rebel fleet. She fought in the Battle of Endor alongside Captain Rex, and has since become a prominent military leader in the New Republic. Hera grew up on Ryloth during the Clone Wars, so violence and conflict have always been a part of her life. Despite this, she has never shied away from doing what is right and helping others. General Syndulla is played by Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Ahsoka. You’ll likely recognize Winstead from her roles in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, Sky High, Birds of Prey, and 10 Cloverfield Lane.

Lars Mikkelson is Grand Admiral Thrawn

Lars Mikkelson, who first voiced Grand Admiral Thrawn in Rebels will reprise this role in Ahsoka. A formidable military leader for the Galactic Empire, Thrawn went missing during the Liberation of Lothal after a group of Purrgil took him and Ezra Bridger into an unknown part of space. Even though the Empire has since fallen, there are still Imperial Officers who believe that Thrawn’s return will usher in a new era of power and the fall of the New Republic. Mikkelson has also appeared in The Witcher and Headhunter.

Ray Stevenson is Baylan Skoll

Baylan Skoll is a former Jedi and survivor of Order 66 who has since become a mercenary for hire. Working as an enforcer for Thrawn, Skoll is one of the Grand Admiral’s most trusted allies. In Thrawn’s absence, Skoll and his apprentice Shin Hati roam the galaxy “ensuring order [is] followed in the way that the fallen Empire would have wanted it to be.” Even though Skoll has aligned himself with the Empire, his motivations are different from those of the Imperial Inquisitors. Like Ahsoka, he seems to have a more complicated relationship with the Force and his former teachings. Skoll is played by the late Ray Stevenson who sadly passed away earlier this year. Before appearing in Ahsoka, Stevenson voiced the Mandalorian Gar Saxon in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. You can also find him in Thor, Thor: The Dark World, Thor: Ragnarok, Vikings, and Kill the Irishman.

Ivanna Sakhno is Shin Hati

Ivanna Sakhno plays Baylan Skoll’s apprentice, Shin Hati. Like her master, Shin is a mercenary and wields an orange-red lightsaber. According to Sakhno, Shin is “quite an intense and ambitious Force-wielder” and “very skilled in lightsaber combat.” While we don’t know much about her background just yet, she already seems like a formidable antagonist. You may recognize Sakhno from her roles in Hulu’s High Fidelity, The Spy Who Dumped Me, and Pacific Rim: Uprising.

David Tennant is Huyang

Last seen in Clone Wars, Huyang is a Mark IV Architect droid professor entrusted by the Jedi Order to teach younglings how to build their lightsabers. Ahsoka and a group of younglings saved him from Hondo Ohnaka and his clan of pirates in 20 BBY. It’s currently unknown how he survived Order 66 and the rise of the Empire, but considering that Huyang has existed for centuries he probably has a few tricks up his sleeve. Huyang was voiced by David Tennant in Clone Wars, and the actor is set to reprise his role in Ahsoka. Tennant is most known for playing the Tenth and Fourteenth Doctor in Doctor Who, Crowley in Good Omens, and the villainous Kilgrave in season 1 of Jessica Jones.