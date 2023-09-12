The following post contains spoilers for Episode 4 of Star Wars: Ahsoka. (Obviously.)

For many who have been following Ahsoka’s saga since the beginning, the end of the fourth episode of the series held a reunion years in the making. Star Wars: Ahsoka, streaming on Disney+, stars Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano. She’s the former padawan of Anakin Skywalker and is doing her best to uphold his legacy after the fall of the Empire.

At the end of Episode 4, while trying to keep a map to Grand Admiral Thrawn out of the wrong hands, Ahsoka ends up seemingly dead. She finds herself in the “World Between Worlds,” a mysterious Star Wars realm beyond time and space, where she encounters her former master, played once again by Hayden Christensen. While it seems like a happy reunion, there are two indications that something more sinister may being on. First of all, Anakin is wearing black robes like he was in Revenge of the Sith. Secondly, during the fade to black, the “Imperial March” plays on the soundtrack. An ominous sign of things to come, perhaps?

READ MORE: Anakin Skywalker’s Return on Star Wars: Ahsoka Explained

Peter Ramsey, the director of this episode, spoke with IGN about his take on the episode. Speaking of Hayden Christensen, he said “He’s a really sweet, low-key guy. He was pretty happy about being there after all this time. It had a lot of meaning for him.”

He also revealed that when directing Christensen in the scene, they “talked about what it’s like for him to be seeing Ahsoka after all this time, that it’s a reunion for them. And I just told him, ‘It’s like you haven’t seen your daughter in two years. She’d gone off to college and you’re seeing her again and she’s like a different person but still your daughter’”

The next episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka premieres tonight on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

10 Actors Who Turned Down Star Wars Roles