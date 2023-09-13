Wow, if you wanted a live-action version of Star Wars: The Clone Wars or Star Wars Rebels, you probably won’t ever get any closer to that than this week’s episode of Star Wars: Ahsoka. This episode features flashbacks to the events of both The Clone Wars and Rebels, rendered this time in live-action, featuring Rosario Dawson and Hayden Christensen as the flesh-and-blood Ahsoka and Anakin Skywalker.

If you want to know where these scenes are drawn from, and you want to see all the Easter eggs on this week’s Ahsoka, look no further. Our latest Star Wars breakdown video is here. We’ll point out all the connections to The Clone Wars and Rebels, reveal where Anakin’s lessons connect to Mace Windu and the Star Wars prequels, explain what training Ahsoka needed from Anakin, what “The Trials” are, why Anakin called her “Snips,” and much more. Watch our full video below:

