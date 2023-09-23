The story of Ahsoka continues with another episode of the hit Star Wars show streaming on Disney+. We pick up where we left off in “Part Six: Far, Far Away,” with Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) and Huyang (David Tennant) traveling through hyperspace. She reveals to Huyang that Sabine (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) went with the enemy willingly. She agrees to hear one of Huyang’s stories, which he begins with the iconic, “A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away…” Ahsoka Episode 6 is another strong installment of the series, even though it goes in an unexpected direction.

That first scene with Ahsoka is her only scene in the episode. While the previous episode was very centered on her character, delving into her past with Anakin Skywalker and her decision to live, Part Six focuses on the characters who were absent from Part Five. This time, we’re locked in on Sabine’s story as she is imprisoned by Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson). This is an interesting choice, and it works well for the story. While Part Five was filled with interesting character moments, the story can be summed up fairly easily. Part Six moves the story forward while Ahsoka remains offscreen, traveling to Peridea.

We’ve gotten to a point in the show where Sabine is the voice of the audience. She wants to see Ezra Bridger; we want to see Ezra Bridger. The episode also gives a greater insight into Skoll’s history and what he wants for the future of the galaxy. As he states his mindset, he stands out more among other Star Wars villains. He is a Jedi who is aware of the endless cycle of the galaxy and wants to forge a different path. He’s a serviceable villain. The secondary antagonists like Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) and Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) are less interesting, but they may have their moments to shine in later episodes.

Our villains and Sabine arrive on Peridea, where we are introduced to an army of Night Troopers rallying behind our big bad. Grand Admiral Thrawn makes his live-action debut in this episode. He was the main villain of Star Wars: Rebels, and he has been brought to life by his voice actor, Lars Mikkelsen. Seeing his return is enough to make any Rebels fan ecstatic, while those unfamiliar with animated Star Wars content will wonder why blue Elon Musk has joined the show. Either way, viewers are in for a treat as Mikkelsen expertly portrays the character he has been known for for years.

Sabine is off on a mission to find Ezra Bridger. She is ambushed by bandits, and we get an excellent action sequence. This scene feels straight out of Rebels, with Sabine’s blasters getting her out of her situation. It’s nice to see her have to rely on what she’s used to before pulling out the lightsaber. When she brings out the lightsaber, her skills have improved. Bordizzo’s portrayal of Sabine is really becoming wonderful, the same way Stevenson’s presence as Skoll has gotten better as the show went on. Bordizzo is playing a character who makes rough decisions, but she needs to navigate these tough character choices without getting the audience to turn on her. So far, it’s been working well.

Eventually, we finally see the return of Ezra Bridger, portrayed superbly so far by Eman Esfandi. He captures the voice and essence of an older version of who we grew up watching in Rebels. Ezra is a fantastic character, and audiences are surely going to be happy to see more of him in the coming weeks. Seeing live-action Ezra and Sabine embrace is a treat, as fans have been treated to another jaw-dropping episode of Ahsoka. If there are any viewers who are not acquainted with Star Wars: Rebels, I’m surprised they’re still watching. This is essentially Rebels Season 5, and I’m not complaining. Part Six is yet another wonderful addition to a galaxy far, far away.

SCORE: 8/10

As ComingSoon’s review policy explains, a score of 8 equates to “Great.” While there are a few minor issues, this score means that the art succeeds at its goal and leaves a memorable impact.