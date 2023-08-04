Lucasfilm has dropped a brand new Ahsoka teaser trailer for its highly anticipated Disney+ series, featuring some new action-packed footage from the Star Wars series. The first two episodes will be available for streaming on August 23.

The video continues to tease the long-awaited reunion between Star Wars: Rebels characters Ahsoka Tano, Hera Syndulla, and Sabine Wren as they teamed up against multiplying enemies, who are preparing for Grand Admiral Thrawn’s return.

Check out the Ahsoka teaser trailer below (watch more trailers):

What to Expect in Ahsoka?

Ahsoka is written and executive produced by Dave Filoni, who is best known for his work in two fan-favorite Star Wars animated shows The Clone Wars and Rebels. Set within the same timeline as The Mandalorian, the series revolves around the titular Jedi quest across the galaxy as she investigates an emerging threat following the fall of the Empire.

The series is being led by Rosario Dawson, who first portrayed the former Jedi Knight in The Mandalorian Season 2. Joining are Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Eman Esfandi, and Lars Mikkelsen, who are portraying the respective roles of Rebels characters Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla, Ezra Bridger, and Grand Admiral Thrawn. Mikkelsen also served as the original voice of the villain in the animated series.

Ahsoka will also introduce franchise newcomers Ivanna Sakhno as Shin Hati, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll and Wes Chatham as Captain Enoch. In addition, Temuera Morrison has reportedly joined the series to portray the live-action version of Captain Rex.