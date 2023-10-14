Drake is now ‘the type of guy to start floating towards the pie when he smells it’ in the new AI version of the old meme centering around the rapper.

Drake is in the news a lot after releasing, For All the Dogs, making headlines for the songs it features to some unique merch such as a 2024 calendar and planner it has inspired. The AI-generated rapper in the new social media meme has nothing to do with the album. Yet, it’s gathered a lot of attention for its funny representation of Drake.

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Drake ‘the type of guy to start floating towards the pie when he smells it’

The meme created with AI-generated Drake is the new addition to a list of funny images found on the Internet over the years, joking about the rapper’s personality traits with cartoon images.

There has been another meme on Drake, depicting the singer following a scent trail with his eyes closed while afloat. However, the AI-generated image of the rapper is more realistic, appealing stronger than the previous one to fans.

The new viral image of Drake floating toward a freshly baked pie is a much more realistic representation of the singer, including his signature hairdo.

It isn’t clear who is responsible for creating the hilarious meme, but it’s gathered a lot of attention quickly.

Trend inspired by memes on the rapper is far from new

There are several funny versions of Drake ‘the type of fella’ or ‘the type of guy’ memes by fans created over the years.

AI image of Drake leaves fans in splits

Fans have shared hilarious reactions to the AI image of Drake smelling a pie.

One wrote: “Every time I think of her all of my worries disappear and I just smile and smile and smile and float like Drake smelling pie.”

“I just saw one of Drake floating towards pie and it’s hilarious,” wrote another.

A third one said: “Drake really does seem like a guy that would catch a waft of something that smells delicious, start to float and follow the scent, and then glide back to the pie it came from.”