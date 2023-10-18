As if artificial intelligence could get any creepier, one artist has been freaking out the internet with renderings of notable figures — from President Joe Biden to hitmaker Beyoncé — re-imagined as iconic Halloween characters.

Freelance film editor Duncan Thomsen, 53, used Midjourney, a generative AI program, to produce the spooktacular images — Biden as Freddy Krueger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” Beyoncé as a witch, former President Donald Trump as a pumpkin and Elon Musk as a scarecrow.

“I love the Elon Musk one — I like the fact he looks like a Hollywood villain,” the Brit told Southwest News Service.

“There is a calmness in his face — he could be a crow man that would take on Batman.”

With the help of Midjourney, Biden became a spitting image of the spooky slasher Freddy Krueger. Duncan Thomsen / SWNS

The rendering of Musk was a personal favorite of Thomsen’s. Duncan Thomsen / SWNS

“The Donald Trump pumpkin has caught something about him, especially his orange-ness,” Thomsen said. Duncan Thomsen / SWNS

Other images in his bone-chilling collection include pop legend Madonna as a witch, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as Uncle Fester from “The Addams Family” and U.K. Parliament member Priti Patel as a zombie and a werewolf. He even re-imagined the country’s current PM, Rishi Sunak, as Dracula.

This isn’t the first time an AI-savvy creative has utilized the smart software to re-imagine notable figures.

The AI savant also concocted an image of Madonna as a witch. Duncan Thomsen / SWNS

The UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, was rendered as Dracula. Duncan Thomsen / SWNS

Earlier this year, Biden, former President Barack Obama and Prince William were transformed into real-life Kens, while Kate Middleton became a vision of Barbie.

Meanwhile, American presidents were rendered with impressive mullets and “The Simpsons” characters were brought to life in human-like images.

Artificial intelligence has been a source of contention among creatives, especially actors who fear their name and likeness could be reused in future projects without compensation.

Thomsen used Midjourney, a generative AI platform that creates images based on descriptions and keywords provided by users. Duncan Thomsen / SWNS

The bone-chilled renderings are the latest AI clones of notable figures, following the Barbie-fication of the royal family and American politicians earlier this year. Duncan Thomsen / SWNS

AI has been a point of contention has experts fear its capabilities. Duncan Thomsen / SWNS

Last week, Meta unveiled AI bots using the celebrity’s likeness — Kendall Jenner spoke to audiences as Billie, while Tom Brady’s bot took on the persona of Bru — which was slammed as “creepy.”

While AI has upended the medical field with revolutionary advancements to cure disease and treat patients, chatbots have been scrutinized for their alarming responses and cheating on exams in school.

The emergence of the smart technology has left the rank and file in many industries worried, as workers fret over the potential to lose their jobs to AI.