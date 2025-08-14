, the head of Windows, to talk about the future of Windows. Davuluri was asked how AI will change computers, and he said that computing will become more ambient, everywhere, and multi-modal, meaning it will understand different types of input.

He explained that voice will become more important for interacting with Windows in the future. The OS will be context-aware, meaning it can look at your screen and understand what you are doing to help you better. Users will be able to speak to their computer while writing, drawing, or interacting with others, and Windows will understand their intent, as reported by Windows Central.

Windows AI voice control

Microsoft has already hinted at voice-first features in Windows, including a “Windows 2030 Vision” video by another executive, showing a focus on natural language input. The future of Windows will promote voice as a primary input, along with mouse and keyboard, allowing users to talk naturally to their PC while working.

Davuluri teased that Windows will look different from today, because agentic AI will be deeply built into the system. The OS will be able to act and respond intelligently, not just react to commands. The OS will use a mix of local computing and cloud computing to make AI features seamless and smooth, as per the report by Windows Central.

ALSO READ: Google and Meta no longer cool? 75% of grads are walking away from Big Tech dreams for new career paths



Live Events

AI built into Windows 12

Today, AI assistants like Copilot on Windows, Gemini on Android, or Siri on Mac exist mostly as apps or floating windows, but Microsoft plans to build AI directly into the OS. This AI-powered Windows may appear in the next five years, possibly as Windows 12, bringing a big shift in PC interaction.

Users may find it strange at first to use voice as a main input method, but with agentic AI understanding natural language and intent, it will feel natural and helpful. Apple is also planning voice-centered features in iOS 26, showing that tech companies are moving toward voice-first experiences, according to the report by Windows Central.

On Windows, there will likely be three main input methods: typing, touch/mouse, and voice. You won’t have to use voice, but it can make tasks easier. Privacy concerns are expected because AI features need a lot of personal data. Balancing cloud and local computing will be important, and some users may push back, as per the report.

Microsoft emphasizes that the goal is to make AI seamless and helpful, changing how people interact with computers over the next few years. Overall, Windows is preparing a major AI-driven redesign that will make computers smarter, voice-friendly, and context-aware, changing the way we work and interact with PCs, reported by Windows Central.

FAQs

Q1: How will AI change Windows in the future?

AI will make Windows smarter, voice-friendly, and context-aware, letting your PC understand what you are doing and respond naturally.

Q2: Will Windows 12 use voice as a main input?

Yes, voice will become a primary input method alongside keyboard and mouse, making tasks easier with AI understanding your intent.

