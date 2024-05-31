NVIDIA has introduced a self-paced course

,

called

AI Infrastructure and Operations Fundamentals

,

to provide enterprise professionals with essential training on the infrastructure and operational aspects of AI and accelerated computing.

From enhancing speech recognition systems to powering self-driving cars, AI is transforming everyday life. The new course explains how to deploy and manage scalable infrastructure to support AI-based solutions, helping IT pros realize AI’s potential and stay competitive in the rapidly changing technological landscape.

Course Overview

The course is ideal for anyone seeking to expand their knowledge of AI and its applications. It was created and taught by NVIDIA experts with real-world experience and deep technical domain expertise.

The course is divided into three modules. The first, Introduction to AI, covers foundational AI concepts and principles. Learners will:

Discover how AI is being applied in various sectors , to drive innovation and efficiency

Trace the progression of AI from basic machine learning to advanced deep learning to generative AI — and learn how each phase unlocked new capabilities

Explore how GPUs revolutionized AI, providing the computational power necessary for complex AI tasks

Understand the importance of a robust software stack in ensuring optimal performance and efficiency

Delve into the environments where AI workloads operate, whether on premises or in the cloud

AI Infrastructure, the second module, dives into the critical infrastructure components that support AI operations. Learners will:

Gain knowledge about the hardware that powers AI, including the latest advancements in compute platforms, networking and storage

Explore practices that reduce data center carbon footprints and energy usage

Discover how reference architectures can serve as a foundation for building the most effective AI designs

Evaluate the benefits of transitioning from on-premises data centers to cloud-based solutions

AI Operations, the final module, focuses on the practical aspect of managing AI infrastructure. Learners will:

Gain insights into the tools and techniques that enable effective infrastructure management and monitoring

Learn about orchestrating AI clusters and scheduling tasks to maximize performance and resource efficiency

Certification: AI Infrastructure and Operations Associate

Alongside the course, NVIDIA offers a new AI Infrastructure and Operations associate certification. This entry-level credential validates knowledge of the foundational concepts of adopting AI computing with NVIDIA solutions. Topics covered in this exam include:

Accelerated computing use cases

AI, machine learning and deep learning

GPU architecture

NVIDIA’s software suite

Infrastructure and operation considerations for adopting NVIDIA solutions

Whether attendees want to enhance existing skills, support projects, advance career paths, or embark on a new professional trajectory, this AI course and certification will further the knowledge and skills needed to excel in using AI.

Learn more about this training and certification.