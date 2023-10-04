Key Takeaways A report from Oxford Economics said that experts likely overestimate the impact of artificial intelligence (AI) for productivity gains.

Getting back to the economic growth of the 1990s would take a quadrupling of total factor productivity, providing a significant challenge for AI.

History shows that productivity gains from new technology take longer than expected to affect the overall economy, the report said.

Your workweeks may not be getting shorter any time soon because of artificial intelligence.

Earlier this week JP Morgan Chase Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon predicted a three-and-a-half-day workweek for the next generation but a new report suggests that productivity gains from the rapid advances in artificial intelligence (AI) technology likely will be targeted just in certain sectors and may not provide a broad economic boost.

The report from Oxford Economics concluded that while AI undoubtedly will lead to some productivity growth, there are a number of headwinds that will temper the overall impact of AI on the economy, despite some recent rosy forecasts for the new technology.

Dimon said that not only could AI shorten the workweek, but the technological advances it will bring also could lead to a cancer cure and extend the average lifespan to 100.

But the research note from Adam Slater, lead economist at Oxford Economics, said that history shows that productivity gains from technological innovations usually take longer than expected to spread through the economy. And economic conditions will also make it difficult for AI to live up to the expectations.

One problem is that the contribution to growth by the labor supply in advanced economies around the world “has been waning and is projected to drop to zero in the 2030s.” The report also noted that recent economic shocks, like the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, will also have an impact.

Global economic growth has been slowing since the early 2000s, and to get it back to the level that was achieved from 1993 through 2002 would require total factor productivity to quadruple, what the Oxford Economics note called “a massive task.”

“Emerging evidence suggests that AI will lead to strong productivity growth in at least some sectors. But in the absence of widespread adoption and large-scale innovation resulting from using AI, the economic gains could be narrow for a long time,” the report said.