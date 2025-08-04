Mohamed Tee Hashem, known as Tee Hashem, is a sales enablement leader, trainer, and podcast host.

AI is transforming B2B sales, from scoring leads to forecasting pipelines with more precision than ever before. But in the Gulf, the real decision-making power still lies in something far more human: relationships.

Having worked with enterprise clients across the region, from IBM and Microsoft to media agencies and start-ups, I’ve seen first-hand that while AI, data, ROI calculations, and great demos might get you into the room, it’s trust, personal credibility, and genuine human connection that close the deal.

Across the GCC, especially in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, 70 per cent to 80 per cent of enterprise buying decisions are heavily influenced by personal relationships, according to regional sales leaders and internal studies.

Unlike Western markets, where procurement often follows strict, transactional processes, decision-makers in the Gulf prioritise trust, face-to-face rapport, and long-term familiarity with the seller or their network.

In fact, over 60 per cent of B2B buyers in the region prefer to buy from someone they know: even if competitors offer better pricing or features.

This isn’t just a cultural quirk; it’s a strategic advantage. In a region where business and trust go hand in hand, relationships are a form of capital.

This human-first sales culture is why sellers who build authentic connections consistently outperform those who rely solely on automation.

After 15 years in tech sales, from cold calls to enterprise deals to shaping enablement across the EMEA region, I’ve seen every new tool come and go.

In a region where trust and personal connection win deals, sales training should focus on improving human skills, with AI as a support tool, not a replacement.

Because sales isn’t just about data: it’s about feelings.

As Maya Angelou said: “People won’t remember what you said or did, but they will always remember how you made them feel.”

AI is here to stay. But in the Gulf, the magic still happens in moments between people – over coffee chats, in the majlis, and through trust built over time.

Mohamed Tee Hashem, known as Tee Hashem, is a sales enablement leader, trainer, and podcast host with over 15 years’ experience working with IBM, Microsoft, media agencies, and high-growth start-ups across the Middle East and EMEA region. He helps sales teams combine modern tools with timeless human skills, focusing on storytelling, influence, and relationship-based selling. You can follow his content on YouTube (@TeeTalksss), connect with him on LinkedIn, or find him on Instagram at @teetalks___.

