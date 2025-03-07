AI startup Sensay published what it says was the world’s first job advertisement for a Full Stack Developer (AI Agent) last month on LinkedIn, asking for fully autonomous AI to create code, test and fix software bugs, and write technical documentation.

But they aren’t looking for a human to fill the role. Instead, the startup is looking for human developers to submit fully functional code that it can use — and it intends to pay those developers an unspecified annual salary, open to negotiation, for their work creating the AI agent.

Sensay creates lifelike digital replicas, AI clones of real people, to carry out tasks on someone’s behalf, like sending emails, writing chat messages, and participating in video calls. The company says it works on over half a million interactions every day.

But although the job is asking for AI applicants, Sensay told Entrepreneur it isn’t expecting AI to respond to the posting.

Sensay’s job posting is unique from the tens of thousands of job postings for human AI engineers because the startup only wants the software of the AI agent, not the full-time talents of the people who built it.

“This is an exciting moment for Sensay,” said Founder and CEO Dan Thomson stated in a press release. “By bringing on board our first AI employee, we’re taking a big step toward a future where AI and humans work together as colleagues and collaborators.”

The non-human AI agent would operate on its own and be tasked with helping build other AI. The job posting had over 100 applicants at the time of writing. It asks for an AI program with proven software development capabilities, especially in AI and machine learning, and a track record of puzzling out complex development challenges.

Sensay intends to embed the AI agent into their communication channels, like email, WhatsApp, and Slack, so that it can respond to feedback, suggest ideas, and contribute to software development like an actual employee.

The company better make sure their new hire doesn’t create its own LinkedIn profile, though.

According to a report earlier this year from 404 Media, LinkedIn has identified and deactivated two accounts labeled as AI “co-workers.” The accounts had the flair #OpenToWork, which is used on LinkedIn to signal to employers that someone is open to new job opportunities.

Reddit users were quick to point out that job applicants face many hurdles on the way to landing a job, including fake job listings — and now they have to compete with AI applicants, too.

According to LinkedIn’s latest Workforce Confidence survey, American workers feel less confident about their job security now than they have in the past five years.