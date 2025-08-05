In a period of unprecedented change and scrutiny for the UK water sector, UK Water Industry Research (UKWIR) have announced a significant advancement in accessing its critical water research, with the launch of a groundbreaking bespoke AI search tool.

This initiative directly supports the recommendations of the recently published Independent Water Commission (IWC) final report, which highlighted the crucial role of collaborative, evidence-based research in navigating the sector’s profound transformation.

“At this pivotal moment, UKWIR is calling for even greater collaboration across the entire water sector, including its supply chain, and leading academic institutions,” said Mike Rose, UKWIR chief executive. “It is extremely positive that the Independent Water Commission’s report directly identified UKWIR as playing a ‘key role’ in driving collaboration between the industry, research institutions, and academia. This endorsement underscores the vital role we play in supporting innovation and knowledge transfer.”

The IWC report emphasises the need for a resilient, sustainable and trusted water future. UKWIR’s new AI search function is a direct response to this call, providing organisations and stakeholders with rapid, cutting-edge research to inform policy and investment decisions during this critical period.

“As the provider of impartial, science-based data, UKWIR stands ready to work closely with regulators, government, private businesses, and all other interested parties to ensure that policy and investment decisions are informed by the best available evidence, leading to a resilient, sustainable, and trusted water future for all,” concluded Rose.

“The coming period marks a profound shift for the UK water sector, and UKWIR is fully committed to supporting our members and the wider industry every step of the way. We are well placed to accelerate our collaborative research efforts, scaling to deliver vital evidence, and support the knowledge exchange needed to navigate this transition successfully. Together, we can build a water future that truly serves customers, protects our environment, and restores public confidence.”

Rapid access to vital research

Historically, navigating the wealth of water research UKWIR has available online could be time-consuming, particularly when rapid, informed decision-making is required. To speed up this process and empower the industry with readily accessible knowledge, UKWIR has embarked on a project that uses artificial intelligence (AI) with large language models to facilitate better access to its vital water research.

The project was spearheaded by UKWIR’s office manager Carol Ham, along with UKWIR’s research and communications co-ordinator Freya Caldwell.

“We put user experience at the heart of the design process when creating our new AI search function,” explained Caldwell. “A truly effective research platform needed to be intuitive, accessible, and capable of delivering robust and highly relevant results quickly, especially as the sector grapples with significant challenges and opportunities.”

“This free tool allows all stakeholders, members and non-members alike, to engage with UKWIR’s cutting-edge water research more efficiently. Just as importantly, users need to trust the information generated – which is why our source materials are always linked to provide complete transparency and traceability,” added Ham.

This transparency is crucial for ensuring that policy and investment decisions are built on a solid foundation of reliable data.

‘ChatGPT’ for the water sector

The bespoke AI search tool was created in collaboration with web developer Webree. It sits on the publication search page of UKWIR’s website, and unlike general-purpose AI models like ChatGPT or DeepSeek, UKWIR’s tool is hosted onsite and trained exclusively on UKWIR’s own library of reports and tools.

This focused training, using a highly customisable Llama large language model, which was chosen for its prevalence in scientific research, ensures the tool delivers highly relevant and accurate results, tailored specifically to the unique needs of the water sector. Meanwhile, the AI continuously learns and improves with every interaction, ensuring its continued relevance in a rapidly evolving landscape.

The search tool offers two distinct functions:

Contextual search: Users can ask questions in a conversational manner, for example – ‘What’s the best method of removing coliforms from drinking water?’ – and receive a list of relevant reports with specific page references.

Generative response: Acting like a ‘ChatGPT for water research’, the search tool pulls together information from multiple reports to provide concise summaries. Users can also specify the level of detail required, for example, asking for lists of pros and cons, or prioritised methods.

UKWIR’s team believes this could be a world-first for water research, and is sharing the findings, progress and learnings with the Global Water Research Coalition (GWRC), of which UKWIR is a member, fostering international collaboration in this critical area.

Beyond the AI search tool, in April 2025 UKWIR launched a redesigned website. Based on extensive user research, the new site boasts a cleaner, more navigable interface – which the research organisation says is just the beginning of a continuous journey to enhance its digital capabilities and support the water sector’s own digital transformation, in line with the ambitious goals set out in the IWC report.