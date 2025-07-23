Tech earnings season kicks off in earnest on Wednesday, when Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reports its results after the bell. And Wall Street’s two favorite letters will once again dominate the conversation: AI

From continued capex spending to questions about if and how those huge cash outlays are driving new revenue streams, AI will seemingly be all investors and analysts talk about. But Big Tech companies are also facing a variety of additional challenges this quarter, ranging from Google’s antitrust trial to Microsoft’s (MSFT) relationship with OpenAI (OPAI.PVT) to Apple’s (AAPL) ongoing AI troubles.

And while AI darling Nvidia (NVDA) won’t report its earnings until Aug. 27, leaving the most anticipated disclosure of the season more than a month away, there will be plenty of news and announcements to track in the interim. And it’s certain to make for a busy earnings cycle.

Big Tech’s billions of dollars in investments into AI data centers helped power Nvidia’s massive growth over the past few years, but Wall Street is looking to see how much that spending is paying off.

During Amazon’s (AMZN) last earnings call, CEO Andy Jassy said the company’s AI business “has a multibillion dollar annual revenue run rate, continues to grow triple-digit year-over-year percentages, and is still in its very early days.”

What’s more, Jassy said prior to the latest generation of AI, Amazon believed AWS had a chance to be a multi-$100 billion run rate business, and now the company believes it can grow even more beyond that. But Amazon will need to show off how exactly it plans to get there to keep investors happy when it reports on July 31.

Google, which reports today, and Microsoft, which reports July 30, will also have to prove their AI plans are paying dividends. Google has added its Gemini model to its Workspace productivity software and across its search products, including its AI Overviews and AI Mode.

Read more: Live coverage of corporate earnings

During the company’s Q1 earnings call, senior vice president and chief business officer Philipp Schindler said AI Overviews searches monetize at the same rate as standard search queries, which leaves room for improvement. The company said its AI expansion and Google Cloud Platform Core products also helped power a 28% increase in its Cloud segment revenue.

But questions remain about how it will successfully monetize its AI Mode offering and fend off challenges from OpenAI, Anthropic (ANTH.PVT), and Perplexity (PEAI.PVT).