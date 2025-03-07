The Trump administration’s cuts to USAID have frozen hundreds of millions of dollars in contractual payments to aid groups, leaving them with no funds to abide by the terms set by the ceasefire agreement, the Associated Press (AP) has found.

Two senior officials at aid organisations told AP that they did not receive any of the promised funds, after spending millions of dollars on supplies and services. They said they could not afford to continue aid operations indefinitely.

That could imperil the ceasefire, under which Hamas is supposed to release captives held in Gaza in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners and ramping up the entry of humanitarian assistance.

Before Trump took office, USAID had roughly $446 million to disperse to partner organisations in Gaza in 2025, USAID officials said.