I usually wake up at 6am (3am GMT) – if I have managed to sleep at all.

The sounds of bullets and tear gas are a nightly ordeal in my neighbourhood in Bethlehem, where Israeli soldiers conduct regular raids – sometimes every night for weeks at a time. It is terrifying.

I constantly worry about my family, friends, and neighbours. It is not uncommon to find out that a neighbour or someone I know has been arbitrarily detained following a raid.

In Palestine, our communities are close-knit, so every incident is deeply personal.

Raids were common even before 7 October, but they have become far more frequent and violent since then.

The recent ceasefire in Gaza has triggered a new surge in Israeli military raids across the West Bank, with dozens killed so far and many more arrested.

READ MORE: ‘The sounds of Israeli military raids keep us awake at night’, testimony from Riham Jafari