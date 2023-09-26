The Lions took on the Falcons at Ford Field on Sunday, and Aidan Hutchinson’s sister Mia Hutchinson gave a rousing rendition of the National Anthem before the teams took to the field.

The Detroit Lions earned a much-needed win against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of the NFL following a disappointing loss to the Seahawks in Week 2. Dan Campbell’s team managed to bounce back from the defeat to beat the Falcons with a stellar defensive performance. Quarterback Jared Goff was 22 of 33 for 243 yards with a touchdown and an interception as the Lions came away with a 20-6 victory.

Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Aidan Hutchinson’s sister Mia gives rousing rendition of National Anthem before Falcons win

Some of the chatter pre-game was on Aidan Hutchinson’s older sister Mia, who gave a rousing rendition of the National Anthem before Sunday’s game.

Mia sang the National Anthem for the first time and belted it out in front of a raucous crowd at Ford Field.

The Lions shared a series of images from her performance which featured snaps of her embracing her younger brother.

Fans called her performance ‘one of the best they’d ever seen’ at Ford Field

Fans appeared to love Mia’s performance on the night.

One fan commented on Instagram: ‘I’m at the game right now and it’s one of the best National anthem’s ever performed here.’

‘She killed it!’, someone else wrote.

‘She was SO good!!!’, said a third.

Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Mia shared clips of her performance to Instagram calling it a “dream come true”

Mia Hutchinson later took to Instagram to express what a “dream come true” it was to sing the National Anthem.

She wrote: ‘singing the national anthem in front of so many beautiful (and roaring) faces was a dream come true. it was made even more special by wearing my great grandfather’s WWII dog tags… kept him close to my heart.

‘endlessly grateful for my family/support system for their undying love & brutally honest critiques.

thank you so much @rgirard for giving me this incredible opportunity – you are an ICON. & of course couldn’t have done it without my girl @emily_goy… the sweetest.’

She also shared some clips of her performance:

When Aidan was later asked to evaluate his sister’s performance, he reportedly grinned and said: “She killed it.”

The Hutchinson’s are clearly a very talented family.