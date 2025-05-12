On 4/17/25, seven bright middle school students from the American Indian Magnet School (AIMS) in St. Paul embarked on a unique and thought-provoking journey: an immersive play experience called “Upstream” about climate resilience. This wasn’t your typical sit-down-and-watch performance; “Upstream” plunges its audience directly into the heart of the narrative, inviting them to actively engage with the complex challenges and potential solutions surrounding our changing climate.

From the moment we stepped into the performance space, the students were captivated.

The innovative staging and interactive elements blurred the lines between audience and participant, drawing them into the story of a community grappling with the impacts of a warming world. The play skillfully wove together scientific information with personal narratives, making the often-abstract concept of climate resilience feel tangible and deeply relevant.

A picture of us like we are under water.

The stage for “Upstream.”

What was truly inspiring to witness was the active participation of our AIMS students. Many of them, already deeply connected to the environment and carrying a strong sense of responsibility for future generations — a value often emphasized in Indigenous teachings — readily contributed their insights during the discussions embedded within the play. They asked insightful questions, shared thoughtful observations, and offered their own ideas about how communities can adapt and build resilience in the face of climate change.

It was evident that the themes explored in “Upstream” resonated deeply with their understanding of the interconnectedness of all things and the importance of stewardship. Their contributions enriched the experience for everyone present, demonstrating their critical thinking skills and their genuine care for the planet.

This immersive experience provided a powerful platform for learning beyond the traditional classroom setting. “Upstream” fostered empathy, encouraged collaborative problem-solving, and amplified the voices of young people who are already thinking critically about the future of our environment. It was a fantastic opportunity for our AIMS students to engage with a vital issue in a dynamic and memorable way, reinforcing their commitment to creating a more sustainable world for themselves and the generations to come. We left the performance feeling inspired and hopeful, knowing that the next generation, exemplified by these thoughtful AIMS students, is ready to rise to the challenges ahead.